Fluent Launches Purpose to Empower Consumer Financial Decisions

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the launch of Purpose, a mobile app focused on enabling consumer financial decisions and wellness through content and brand discovery. Ari Kassman, an entrepreneur with deep experience building technology companies, will join Fluent to help grow Purpose and develop other community-driven products.



Purpose advances financial wellness, literacy, and education while saving consumers money. A complimentary addition to Fluent’s existing media portfolio and rewarded discovery capabilities, Purpose matches consumers to brands through engaging content and relevant services that align to their lifestyle, budget and values.

“Creating quality, relevant experiences sits at the core of Fluent’s consumer-centric strategy,” said Ryan Schulke, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Fluent. “With the launch of Purpose, we empower people to improve their financial wellness and grow their savings during a turbulent economic time. I am excited to have Ari join our executive team, focused on product strategy and development to enable new ways of creating value for consumers and our brand partners.”

Ari Kassman joins the team to grow Purpose’s reach and scale by leveraging Fluent’s performance marketing platform. Ari will be focused on strategic growth initiatives to support consumer engagement and loyalty. Ari comes to Fluent with a successful track record of launching businesses with high-growth trajectories, with acquisitions of two of his companies by two industry-leading organizations. Prior to Fluent, Ari was Co-Founder of Open Mail (now System1) and Founder / Owner of Active Response Group (now Zeta Global).

“Purpose is built around a community of hard-working members striving to grow their savings and more efficiently navigate life’s important decisions,” said Ari Kassman. “Fluent’s ability to cultivate relevant, targeted consumer experiences is an unmatched growth engine for service categories, especially financial wellness.”

The launch of Purpose and addition of Ari Kassman to the Fluent team are the most recent strategic moves the company is making to provide consumers more value, while focusing on its ongoing growth trajectory.

