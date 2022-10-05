Agenus to Host “The Road Taken” R&D Event on November 12, 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced it will host an in-person and virtual Research & Development event (“The Road Taken”) on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Tower in Boston, MA.



The Road Taken will feature both key opinion leaders at the forefront of immunotherapy development for cancer and Agenus’ expanding leadership team. During the event, speakers will highlight recent developments within the Agenus clinical-stage pipeline of novel immunotherapy programs, study details involving botensilimab, a multi-functional Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 which activates innate and adaptive immune responses, opportunities to combine Agenus pipeline assets to overcome immuno-oncology resistance and strategies to reach commercialization as rapidly as possible.

Featured speakers will include:

Michael Atkins, MD, Deputy Director & Professor, Acting Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology MedStar Georgetown University Hospital; SITC 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Breelyn Wilky, MD, Director of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Deputy Associate Director for Clinical Research University of Colorado Medicine; Principal Investigator/Presenter C-800 Study

Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Agenus

Joseph Grossman, MD, VP and Head of Exploratory Medicines, Agenus

Patricia Carlos, Chief Regulatory, Quality, and Safety Officer, Agenus



The scientific program will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET and will be followed by a reception from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and institutional investors and research analysts are invited to attend in person. Individuals interested in attending the event in person should contact Agenus Investor Relations at investorrelations@agenus.com. The webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Agenus website at investor.agenusbio.com. To register for the webcast, please click here. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the Agenus website.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

