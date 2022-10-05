Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Will Have Widespread Expansion at CAGR of 6.64% During 2022-2029 with Emerging Technology in Hospitals Sector – Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market revenue may reach approximately 159.53 billion with an annualized growth rate of 6.64% through the period 2022-2029.

There is higher occurrence of mortality and outcomes remain suboptimal in most of the populations globally. Also, there is a tremendous rise in cardiovascular related deaths. This has improved the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis propelling the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

Growing life-threatening dialysis complications, increasing events of cardiovascular diseases, end-stage renal disease, and other diseases is increasing the demand of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis fostering remarkable progress of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

The recent changes in public policies have led to the dramatic rise in use of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis in many countries across the world. The key factors such as improved understanding of the molecular mechanisms, functional changes in the peritoneum with long-term PD, new targets achieved for improving efficiency is driving the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

Top Manufacturers in Global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis Market:

Asahi Kasei Medical

KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care

Dialife SA

Dickinson and Company

and Becton among others

The rise in deaths occurred due to cardiovascular events, growing interest in identifying modality-specific factors have substantially contributed to the growth of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. There has been a notable progress made in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis that have greatly reduced the risk of PD-related peritonitis.

The forces such as considerable improvement in overall outcome and mortality in patients on PD, improved health outcomes of patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, rapid expansion of use in peritoneal dialysis in developing and developed nations across the world is driving the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

Despite tremendous progress there is a heavy burden of disease and treatment. Also, there is unequal clinical application of knowledge gained from research. Furthermore, the elderly population make lower use of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Many racial/ethnic minorities get lack of access to hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis therapies and many people lack access to kidney replacements. Most importantly, the costs of dialysis care are high. These factors collectively hamper the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

Furthermore, countries developing hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis access at lower costs, reimbursement for patients treated with PD, several countries introducing changes to increase PD utilization and lowering costs, governments adopting “PD-First” approach are factors anticipated to be a growth opportunity to the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

The dominance of North America over the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been since past few years. Dialysis population is growing rapidly in US, increased life expectancy and improved therapies for causes of kidney failure, both top-down efforts and bottom-up efforts taken to transform dialysis outcomes for patients, increasing demand from Patients, payors, regulators and health-care systems for value in dialysis care is driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in North America.

