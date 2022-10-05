Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Flight Training Devices (FTD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Mission Simulators (fms) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
- The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$610 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
- In the global Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$751.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$961.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation
Historical Perspective
Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market
Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of
Flight Simulation Market
Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment
Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant
An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators
Surging Demand for Flight Training Services
Competitive Landscape
Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors
L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market
Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth
Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight
Simulation
Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region
(in Units)
Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the
Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial
Flight Simulation Market
Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P
Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight
Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector
Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for
Simulators
Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military
Flight Simulator
Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight
Simulation market
Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019
New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation
Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors
Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight
Simulators
Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum
Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models
Select Technology Innovations
A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation
Aviation Training Devices - A Review
Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in
Popularity
Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field
to Expand Revenue Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
