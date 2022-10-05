New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232755/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
- Automated Guided Vehicles or Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) are computer controlled, wheel-based and driverless vehicles used for transporting material loads or products from one place to another. The term AGV includes all transport systems that are capable of operating without an onboard operator. Automated vehicles like pallets, carts or trays are programmed to move material loads between manufacturing and warehouse facilities without human intervention. These sophisticated machines use several guidance technologies like radio waves, lasers, floor-surface mounted magnetic tape or bars, optical sensors or vision cameras for navigation. The movement of the autonomous vehicle along the floor is controlled by a combination of CAD-based software and sensor-based guidance systems. The software determines pre-defined paths and directs the autonomous vehicle to pick-up/drop-off location. The routing decisions are based on real-time feedback received on operating conditions. The precisely controlled movements of AGVs, including acceleration, deceleration, and automatic obstacle detection bumpers ensure safe movement of material loads.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Guided Vehicle estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$839.8 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. The strong focus shed on automation and production efficiency in the era of smart factory and industry 4.0 represents a key factor spurring investments in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Smart manufacturing is the new revolution that will mark the next generation of production. Self-aware, self-optimized, self-configured equipment with the ability to wirelessly communicate with each other; advanced networking; real-time controls; more closer alignment of business management and plant floor activities and supply chains; additive manufacturing are few of the disruptive smart factory trends currently underway. Among these, "automation" lies at the heart of the smart factory concept. Almost like the beating heart, automation provides the foundation for the creation of knowledge-embedded manufacturing operations.
- Benefits offered by AGVs include round the clock transit of materials; traceability that ensures that the plant manager remains informed of the material movement around the facility; ability to time-stamp pick-up, transit and delivery of items which can help in route optimization and improvements; ability to integrate information generated by AGVs into enterprise resource planning (ERP) or materials resource planning (MRP) systems; among others. There is also a growing trend in the market towards the use of multi-functional AGVs which in addition to transporting materials around the plant, can also perform other tasks which can enhance efficiency on the plant floor. For instance, when equipped with tool attachments like clamping mechanisms and positioning sensors and fixture, AGVs can also be made to perform assembly line functions. AGVs are moving from wired operation to wireless operations. Traditional wired navigation involves the use of wires embedded into the plant floor. The signal emitted by the wire is then picked by a sensor integrated in AGVs which when propels the machine in the direction of the signal guiding it all along the wired floor. From guided to self-driving is a trend that need to be underlined given its ability to improve the efficiency of these vehicles by a factor of X. Laser-based perception or machine vision and navigation algorithms; innovations in a wide variety of sensors like hall-effect sensors, position sensors, and gyroscopes need to for context and environment/location awareness; on-board programmable logic controller (PLC) that controls acceleration or braking; embedded artificial intelligence that helps learn and take autonomous decisions in situations that are beyond the pre-programmed scenarios; are all enabling the development of self-driving, fully autonomous machines.
- Tow vehicles represents the largest category in the global automated guided vehicles market. As the foremost designs to be available in the AGV space, tow vehicles are capable of functioning in varied environments and handle loads in the range of 2000-160000 pounds. Tow vehicles are utilized for bulk movement of goods in warehouses, assembly units and manufacturing facilities. Sectors using tow vehicles include aerospace, retail, automotive, and food and beverages, industries that involve extensive movement of goods over long distances and also between buildings or in outdoors. With the ability to move multiple pallet loads at a given time, tow vehicles have the potential to replace the use of manual trains and fork trucks. Due to their ability to haul more loads per trip, tow vehicles are known to enhance productivity in facilities.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
ABB
Amerden Inc.
Balyo, Inc.
Bastian Solutions, Inc.
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Jungheinrich AG
John Bean Technologies Corporation
KION Group AG
Dematic Group
Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd.
KUKA AG
Swisslog Holding AG
Murata Machinery, Ltd.
Seegrid Corporation
SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH
Toyota Industries Corporation
Vanderlande Industries
Universal Robots A/S
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232755/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)
Types of Automated Guided Vehicles
Forklift Truck
Tow Vehicle
Pallet Truck
Other Types of AGVs
Navigation Technology in AGVs
Applications of AGVs
Advantages of AGVs
Standards for AGVs
Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for
Growing Investments in AGV
Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global
AGV Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth, while the US and
Europe Dominate AGV Market
Global Economic Outlook
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017
through 2020
Automated Guided Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces
Favors AGV Market
Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by
Type of Accident in the US
AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World
AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories
AGV Systems Promise to Transform the Logistics Marketplace
AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation
Space
Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook
for AGVs Market
Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
AGVs Offer Significant Benefits for Warehousing Operations
With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E-
Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs
Investments into AGVs
Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap
for AGVs Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
in $ Billion for 2019E
Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling
Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth
AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.0
Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities
As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play
an Even Greater Role
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth
AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry
Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs
Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations:
A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry
Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines
Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated
Guided Vehicles
Increase in Automobile Production: An Opportunity for AGVs Market
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by
Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to
Address Labor Shortage
Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018 and 2020
Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,
2020 & 2022
Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for
Warehouses
With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics
Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains
Prominence
Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise
to Safety Concerns
Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater
Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs
Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role
in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs
New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market
AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in
Factories
Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster
Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs
AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs
Issues Related to the Use of AGVs for Material Handling
Applications
Autonomous Vehicles: The Ultimate Future of Material Handling
Automation
Innovations & Advancements
Numerous Benefits Provided by AGVs to Drive their Adoption
ILIAD Project Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into
Autonomous Forklifts
ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research on Application of 5G
Technology to AGVs
Rocla Develops New AGV Solution, Rocla ART, for Warehousing
Operations
Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklift Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Forklift Truck by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklift Truck by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tow
Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Tow Vehicle by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tow Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pallet Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pallet Truck by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pallet Truck by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Guidance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Laser Guidance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Guidance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Guidance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Vision Guidance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Vision Guidance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Navigation Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Navigation
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Navigation
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Lead by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Lead by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nickel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Nickel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Nickel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Lithium Ion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Logistics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: World Historic Review for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automated Guided Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Automated Guided Vehicle Manufacturing Market in the US: An
Overview
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 64: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow
Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by
Type - Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forklift
Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Laser
Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by
Navigation Technology - Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and
Other Navigation Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Navigation Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Application - Transportation,
Distribution, Storage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by
Application - Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel,
Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by
Battery Type - Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead,
Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Industry - Automotive, Food &
Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by
Industry - Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail and
Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 79: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow
Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Laser
Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Navigation Technology - Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and
Other Navigation Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other
Navigation Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Application - Transportation,
Distribution, Storage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Application - Transportation, Distribution, Storage and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel,
Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Industry - Automotive, Food &
Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Industry - Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail
and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Automated Guided Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan: A Growing Market for AGVs
Table 94: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow
Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Laser
Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Navigation Technology - Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and
Other Navigation Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other
Navigation Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Application - Transportation,
Distribution, Storage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Application - Transportation, Distribution, Storage and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Guided Vehicles by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel,
Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles
by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided
Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232755/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232755/?utm_source=GNW