- Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach 8000 Units by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail estimated at 5600 units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8000 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

- Bullet trains and high-speed rail represent an advanced option to transport passengers or goods at higher speeds in comparison to conventional trains. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising adoption of mass rapid transit coupled with the need to expedite journey time and ease traffic congestion. The significant growth potential is led by attributes such as transport efficiency, high safety and security levels, high level of reliability and environmental friendliness. The global market is set to receive a noteworthy impetus from increasing public expenditure to develop rail transport network, unabated surge in passenger traffic and attractive incentives associated with the use of energy-efficient rail. Factors such as increasing construction activities and rapid urbanization are paving way for connectivity between urban and rural or semi-urban areas, which is bound to present new growth avenues for the market. Bullet train/high-speed rail is likely to also benefit from rapid industrialization and the resulting spike in logistics along with ongoing technological advancements to improve safety and reliability of these trains.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

ABB Ltd

Alstom SA

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

CRRC Corporation Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Japan Association of Rolling Stock Industries

Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.

Korea Railroad Research Institute

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Talgo S.A.

Thales Group

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Union of European Railway Industries





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on Transport & Rail Industries

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis

Monthly Passenger Rail Miles Traveled in the US: Dec 2019 to

May 2020 (in billions)

COVID-19 Storm Delays High-Speed Rail Projects

Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Bullet Train/High Speed Rail: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

China Dominates the World Market

Autonomous Trains Gain Focus

China Braces for Upcoming Projects

Japan

Europe

Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country

United States

US High-Speed Rail Needs Infrastructure Funding & New Projects

for Major Jumpstart

High-Speed Rail Yet to Reach Destination despite Plentiful

Direct & Spillover Merits

A Look into World?s Fastest Commercial Trains

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Rail Network by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network under Construction by

Region: 2020

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network in Commercial

Operation by Country: 2020

World?s Fastest Trains in Operation by Speed in Miles/hr: March

2021

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail

Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well

Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology

Global High-Speed Rail Fleet by Technology: 2021 & 2027

Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public

Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market

Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains

High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the

Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental

Protection & Climate Change Management

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000

Through 2020

Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation

Mode

Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards

Railway Electrification

Rising Government Spending Bodes Well

High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on

Developing Rapid Transit Systems

Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur

Well for the Market

Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight

Transportation Drives Interest

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

