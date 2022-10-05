New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach 8000 Units by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail estimated at 5600 units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8000 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
- Bullet trains and high-speed rail represent an advanced option to transport passengers or goods at higher speeds in comparison to conventional trains. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising adoption of mass rapid transit coupled with the need to expedite journey time and ease traffic congestion. The significant growth potential is led by attributes such as transport efficiency, high safety and security levels, high level of reliability and environmental friendliness. The global market is set to receive a noteworthy impetus from increasing public expenditure to develop rail transport network, unabated surge in passenger traffic and attractive incentives associated with the use of energy-efficient rail. Factors such as increasing construction activities and rapid urbanization are paving way for connectivity between urban and rural or semi-urban areas, which is bound to present new growth avenues for the market. Bullet train/high-speed rail is likely to also benefit from rapid industrialization and the resulting spike in logistics along with ongoing technological advancements to improve safety and reliability of these trains.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
ABB Ltd
Alstom SA
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.
CRRC Corporation Limited
Hitachi Ltd.
Japan Association of Rolling Stock Industries
Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.
Korea Railroad Research Institute
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Siemens AG
Talgo S.A.
Thales Group
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
Union of European Railway Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Pandemic on Transport & Rail Industries
Transportation Industry Bites the Dust
Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis
Monthly Passenger Rail Miles Traveled in the US: Dec 2019 to
May 2020 (in billions)
COVID-19 Storm Delays High-Speed Rail Projects
Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Bullet Train/High Speed Rail: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Regional Landscape
China Dominates the World Market
Autonomous Trains Gain Focus
China Braces for Upcoming Projects
Japan
Europe
Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country
United States
US High-Speed Rail Needs Infrastructure Funding & New Projects
for Major Jumpstart
High-Speed Rail Yet to Reach Destination despite Plentiful
Direct & Spillover Merits
A Look into World?s Fastest Commercial Trains
Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Rail Network by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network under Construction by
Region: 2020
Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network in Commercial
Operation by Country: 2020
World?s Fastest Trains in Operation by Speed in Miles/hr: March
2021
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail
Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well
Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology
Global High-Speed Rail Fleet by Technology: 2021 & 2027
Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public
Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market
Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains
High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the
Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental
Protection & Climate Change Management
Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000
Through 2020
Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation
Mode
Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards
Railway Electrification
Rising Government Spending Bodes Well
High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on
Developing Rapid Transit Systems
Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur
Well for the Market
Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight
Transportation Drives Interest
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach 8000 Units by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
