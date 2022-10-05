Branded Legacy, Inc. Acquires Alpha Growers, LLC and Adds $320,000 in Assets

Orlando, FL, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has finalized the acquisition of Alpha Growers, LLC.

Alpha Growers, LLC is a hemp farm in Newberry, FL. They grow and sell hemp flower, providing some of the highest quality plants in the industry. Its current operations are under Kamino Propagation and Research, LLC. Currently Alpha Growers has $320,000 in assets and is in contract to purchase the remaining assets of Kamino over the next few years.

Brandon Spikes, Chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “Alpha growers has the best hemp flower I have ever seen. We are in the process of adding an additional Company for extractions as well as manufacturing. The plan is to be vertically integrated, owning every step in the process of delivering the highest quality hemp and CBD products in the market.

Spikes Continued, “We will soon announce that we have a significant increase in our revenues and plan on even more substantial revenues come Q4 and in 2023. We will continue to grow our assets and revenues so we can position the company for a successful up list.”

Previously, Branded Legacy, Inc. announced it had received majority shareholder consent and board approval for the reduction of its authorized shares. The reduction will bring the Authorized Common Shares down to Six Hundred Million (600,000,000).

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist individuals, especially athletes, to perform better and recover faster. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper number of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness, a solar and water treatment company Magic 1 Promotions h2oandsolarsolutions.com, LLC and Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN it helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.