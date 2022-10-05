The veterinary pain management market is projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Pain Management Market by Product, Application, Animal, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385495/?utm_source=GNW

The veterinary pain management drugs market is segment into NSAIDs, opioids, local anesthetics, alpha-2 agonists, disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs, and other drugs on the basis of drug type. In 2021, the opioids segment accounted for a second largest share of the veterinary pain management drugs market.



Laser therapy device segment holds largest share in the veterinary pain management market by device type in 2021

Based on types of veterinary pain management devices, the market is segmented into laser therapy and electromagnetic field therapy devices.The laser therapy devices segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.



Laser therapy is effective in curing a wide range of acute and chronic pain conditions; it targets and cures the cause of pain, ruling out the need for painful invasive surgeries and further use of pain relief drugs. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of laser therapy devices in the veterinary pain management devices market.



Dog holds the largest share of Companion animal veterinary pain management market in 2021

Based on animal type, the veterinary pain management market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary pain management market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness about animal health among pet owners, and rising pet healthcare expenditure



China is projected to registered highest growth rate of the APAC veterinary pain management market in 2021

The China market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing number of veterinary surgeries, increasing pet insurance, increasing the demand of animal derived factors, and increasing veterinary hospitals and clinics are contributing the growth of China market in veterinary pain management market during forecast period.



A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the veterinary pain management market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–21%

• By Designation: C-level–26%, Director Level–30%, and Others–44%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 6%, and Middle East and Africa– 2%

The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK), Vetoquinol (France), SeQuent Scientific Limited (India), Norbrook Laboratories Limited (Ireland), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Chanelle Pharma (Ireland), and K-Laser USA (US). New product launches and acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by these payers to maintain their positions in the veterinary pain management market.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the veterinary pain management market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, application type, animal type, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the veterinary pain management market and its segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the market and gaining information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385495/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________