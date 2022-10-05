Global Automotive Tire Molds Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Tire Molds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219470/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Tire Molds estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Segmented Molds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Two-Piece Molds segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
- The Automotive Tire Molds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
A-Z GmbH
Bridgestone Corporation
Continental AG
Dahmen Maschinen- u. Formenbau GmbH & Co. KG
Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.
Hefei Avenue Mold co., Ltd.
HERBERT Tire Tooling GmbH & Co.KG
Himile Group Co., Ltd
King Machine
Shinko Mold Industrial Co., Ltd.
The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period
September 2020 to August 2021
Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the Tires Market
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially in China to
Leverage Tire Demand in the OEM Market: Global Production
Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by
Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Automotive Tire Molds - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Vehicle Tires: A Prelude
Types of Automotive Tires
Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and
OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type
Design Element of Tires
Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight
for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
An Introduction to Automotive Tire Molds
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Automotive Tire Molds Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, and
Commercial Vehicles
Analysis by Type
World Automotive Tire Molds Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Segmented Molds, and
Two-Piece Molds
Regional Analysis
World Automotive Tire Molds Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Automotive Tire Molds Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
China, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
With the Industry Moving Past the Recovery Boom, Sluggish to
Flat Growth in New Vehicle Sales Catalyzes the Automobile
Market: Global Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021
PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market
3D Printing of Pattern Blocks
Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains
Importance
Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater
Automation Impact the Industry
Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the
Emergence of EVs and AVs
Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In 000 Units) for the
Years 2019 and 2022
Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects
Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well
Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement
Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars (in Years) in
Select Countries for 2019
Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region: 2019
Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area
Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate
High-Quality Tires
Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region
for the Years 2019 & 2030
Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing
Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years
2018 and 2024
Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design
Improvements
Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of
Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets
Urban Sprawl
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Expanding Middle Class Segment
Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by
Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030
Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by
Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
