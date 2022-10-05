Outlook on the Lane Departure Warning System Global Market to 2027 - by Function Type, Sensor Type, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lane Departure Warning System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lane departure warning system market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.99% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Lane departure warning system (LDWS) refers to an in-vehicle electronic mechanism that monitors the position of a vehicle within a lane of the roadway and alerts the driver in case of any deviation. The system uses video cameras and algorithms to detect road markings around the vehicle and monitor its position inside the lane.

In case of any unintentional deviation, it warns the driver by sending a visual, audible or haptic signal, such as vibrations in the steering wheel. This enables the driver to counter-steer promptly, thereby minimizing the possibility of any accidents.



Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with increasing utilization of automated systems, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the rising number of road fatalities due to driver negligence is also providing a boost to the market growth. LDWS is primarily installed in passenger cars and other commercial vehicles to ensure the safety of both the passengers and pedestrians.

Additionally, increasing awareness among the masses regarding road safety and the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These systems automatically steer the vehicles back to the correct lane and assist the drivers in staying focused, minimizing unintended lane departures and avoiding accidents. Other factors, including the integration of advanced systems, such as radar sensing, data fusion and video sensing technologies into a single module, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc (BorgWarner), Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Iteris Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye (Intel Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH, Volkswagen AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lane departure warning system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lane departure warning system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global lane departure warning system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lane Departure Warning System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Function Type

6.1 Lane Departure Warning System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lane Keeping System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

7.1 Video Sensor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Laser Sensor

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Infrared Sensor

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 OEM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Cars

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Autoliv Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Continental AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Delphi Technologies Plc (BorgWarner)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Denso Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Iteris Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Magna International Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Mobileye (Intel Corporation)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Volkswagen AG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r418nc

Attachment