Unsplash launches Unsplash+, a new unlimited subscription offering exclusive content

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unsplash, the preeminent free image platform for global creators, today announced the launch of Unsplash+, an unlimited subscription providing access to an exclusive high-quality image library, with expanded legal protections for commercial use.



Complementing the existing free Unsplash library of 4.2 million images, the Unsplash+ subscription provides an expanded service to creatives including unique imagery commissioned from the Unsplash community exclusively for Unsplash+ and content from the Getty Images historical archive.

Unsplash search data will be used to identify areas of demand, and new imagery will be commissioned from within the Unsplash contributor community. Unsplash+ subscribers are guaranteed against model and location release, providing extra legal protection for their use in commercial applications.

Mikael Cho, CEO and co-founder of Unsplash stated, “Unsplash is, and always will be at its heart a free visual content site. We are immensely proud of the community and content. Unsplash+ is designed to cater to the needs of our creators who require access to more specific content and expanded commercial protections at a minimal cost.

As a destination for many of the world’s creators, Unsplash has a unique advantage to offer even greater value to the expanding creative community. Unsplash+ will also provide new opportunities for our community to monetize their skills in delivering commissioned content to be available exclusively for Unsplash+.”

With over 4 billion downloads a year, and on track to add over a billion more in 2022, Unsplash is one of the largest free visual content sites in the world, having built a strong community around its quality curated imagery within the creative longtail. With Unsplash+ subscribers can:

Create without limits : Unlimited access to custom high-quality Unsplash+ images created and curated by Unsplash to supercharge your creativity.





: Unlimited access to custom high-quality Unsplash+ images created and curated by Unsplash to supercharge your creativity. Create with confidence : All Unsplash+ images are model and property released for use in any commercial project and are backed by Unsplash+ protections.





: All Unsplash+ images are model and property released for use in any commercial project and are backed by Unsplash+ protections. Create with a community: Unsplash+ includes unique imagery from the talented Unsplash community commissioned specifically for Unsplash+ with new works regularly commissioned in support of bringing in talent to Unsplash in a fuller and deeper way.



Unsplash+ will launch globally in English, Spanish and Japanese language, with a special introductory pricing of USD$7 per monthi. The subscription provides unlimited access to all content with no additional restrictions or limitations on usage.

About Unsplash

Founded as a blog with ten photos in 2013, Unsplash has since grown into the most used image asset platform in the world. Unsplash provides a platform for sharing exclusively curated, world-class images, free for use. With more than 100 million image downloads and 20 billion image views per month, Unsplash has become a leading source for visuals on the internet, used by millions of creators worldwide. The photos on Unsplash are contributed by a community of photographers, ranging from amateurs and professionals to large organizations, and more. The Unsplash mission is to make world-class images accessible to enable everyone to create.

Unsplash was acquired by preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) in March 2021.

i When paid annually, limited 65% off special.

