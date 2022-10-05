Global Facial Injectables Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facial injectables market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.44% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



facial injectables are administered on specific areas of the face to enhance the physical appearance of the skin. These injectables are generally made using collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite that help restore the elasticity of the skin. They are used to reduce wrinkles, augment lips, enhance shallow contours and raise depressed scars. Currently, facial injectables are gaining traction worldwide as they are safe, cost-effective and require minimal downtime.



As collagen production and formation of fat under the skin decline with age, the skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population and the desire to retain a young and healthy skin, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the rising trend of medical and cosmetic tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as excessive sun exposure leads to tissue breakdown of the skin, the demand for facial injectables is escalating among outgoing individuals.

Furthermore, inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media, and the growing number of professional practitioners and users willing to try organic and biodegradable materials are some of the other factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the key players are also offering customized facial injectables to provide a personalized experience to users, which, in turn, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma Pharma S.A., Integra LifeSciences, Ipsen (Mayroy SA), Medytox Inc., Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sanofi, SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.), Suneva Medical Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc.



