ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 4 October 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 993.0p

- including income, 1002.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1001.1p

- including income, 1010.6p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes