Happy Diwali! CheapOair.ca Shares Top Canadian Events Celebrating the Festival of Lights

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of people prepare to celebrate Diwali on October 24th, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is preparing for this annual celebration by sharing some of the top events and festivities taking place across Canada.

Diwali, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, is one of India’s most important annual celebrations. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. While the five-day celebration culminates on October 24, 2022, many families will take part in month-long festivities, prayers and gift-giving. The night of Diwali is generally celebrated with fireworks and houses decked out with lamps in an array of colours to welcome wealth and prosperity.

“With our multi-cultural roots, the team at CheapOair.ca is looking forward to celebrating this important occasion,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “For those celebrating or those looking to learn more about Diwali, we invite you to take part in your local neighbourhood events or even consider travelling to India to see the celebration in all its splendour.”

For those interested in taking part in local Diwali celebrations, CheapOair.ca has shared some of the top celebrations provincially.

Calgary, Alberta: Residents can celebrate the Bombay Night Market ‘D3: Diwali, Dinner, and Dance’ for activities, live entertainment, and tasty South Asian Food.





Edmonton, Alberta: Residents can celebrate the 4th Annul Diwali Fair filled with a mehndi competition, face painting, food and more.





Surrey, British Columbia: Diwali Fest in downtown Surrey offers an afternoon of live South Asian music and dance performances.





Brampton, Ontario: Billed as the largest Diwali Expo in the Greater Toronto Area, the Diwali Show features entertainment, food and shopping opportunities.





Halifax, Nova Scotia: Locals can enjoy the annual Diwali Carnival - Festival of Lights filled with food vendors, rangoli designs, fireworks and an open dance party with Bollywood music.

As additional events are announced, be sure to check your local community calendar to see if there are any additional events and festivities taking place.

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. CheapOair.ca wishes everyone a Happy Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity and joy!

About CheapOair.ca

CheapOair.ca is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travellers worldwide.