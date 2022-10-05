Send Mammogram Partners with ClearDATA to Protect Women’s Healthcare Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ClearDATA ®, healthcare’s largest managed cloud and defense provider, today announced that Send Mammogram , a cloud-based technology empowering patients to easily share mammogram images and results with diagnosticians and providers, is working together with ClearDATA to protect private health data as it modernizes women’s healthcare.



Send Mammogram is a secure mobile and web application digitally transforming how patients and providers request and share current and historical breast health images, helping to improve diagnostics and quality of breast care for millions of women.

Founder Tillata Gibson started her career as a mammography technologist, where she encountered a glaring but yet unaddressed problem—unavailable prior breast imaging can lead to additional radiation exposure and unnecessary tests increasing the risk of catastrophic complications in the continuum of both prevention and cancer care. While historically, mammography facilities have relied on an outdated system of faxing and paper to manage and share mammography images, Send Mammogram facilitates the measures with digital signatures and mobile apps—enabling traceability, confirmation of receipt, longevity of available data, and ease of reference for patients and providers alike. As breast imaging professionals know, access to these images is essential to making an accurate diagnosis without delaying care.



To secure and support this cloud-native solution, Gibson knew Send Mammogram needed a managed cloud services provider to ensure patients' most private health data remained completely safe and secure. She needed a partner with both cybersecurity and healthcare-specific domain expertise—and found both those strengths in ClearDATA. Now, leveraging ClearDATA’s powerful CyberHealth™ platform, Send Mammogram has been able to go beyond the standards of HIPAA and HITRUST compliance to ensure above-and-beyond security for patients and providers.

“The embraces I’ve received from mammography coordinators and the positive feedback from radiologists when introducing them to Send Mammogram’s solution tells me our work will make an impact and improve women’s healthcare,” said Gibson. “Now, with ClearDATA, we’re able to advance our vision of making it simpler than ever for women to request and share their mammogram images—enhancing health outcomes while keeping patient data entirely secure.”

“We’re proud to partner with an organization like Send Mammogram, doing so much good for breast care,” said Rick Froehlich, ClearDATA CEO. “We can think of no better mission and are thrilled that ClearDATA’s managed health cloud services have provided Send Mammogram with the highest confidence that sensitive patient data will remain private as they continue the important work of modernizing women’s healthcare.”

To learn more about ClearDATA's partnership with Send Mammogram, visit cleardata.com .

About Send Mammogram

Launched in 2018 by a former mammography technologist, femtech innovator Send Mammogram empowers women to request prior mammograms for comparison, before breast cancer screening appointments, for more accurate and timely care. With Send Mammogram’s secure mobile app and dedicated enterprise mammography image sharing platform, the company is digitally transforming breast care, enabling better outcomes for millions of women. Send Mammogram’s vision is to become the leading online service for women to request and share prior mammograms, breast ultrasounds and breast MRIs and the leading mammography information system with blockchain verification.

About ClearDATA

ClearDATA is healthcare's largest managed cloud and defense provider, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ SaaS platform. Its solutions operationalize compliance, privacy and security for the healthcare ecosystem in the public clouds.

