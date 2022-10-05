Brillient Corporation and Brillient CEO Named as NOVACC GovCon Award Finalists

RESTON, Va., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient announced today that the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (NOVACC) named Brillient as a finalist in the Contractor of the Year, $75-300 Million category, and named Brillient's CEO, Sukumar Iyer, as a finalist in the Executive of the Year, $75-300 Million category for the 20th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor (GovCon) Awards.

The GovCon Awards are "the premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the region's government contracting community."

"We are honored to be a finalist for the GovCon awards. This is a recognition of Brillient's tremendous performance which has been the outcome of our partnership with clients delivering mission success and the hard work of our dedicated employees making us look brilliant every day," said Sukumar Iyer founder and CEO of Brillient Corporation.

For more than a decade, Brillient has worked with over 22 Federal agency clients to implement innovative technology solutions to improve their business processes and advance their missions.

With more than 26 years' experience, Sukumar leads the Brillient charge, solving client problems by combining innovation with emerging technologies and business processes to deliver uncontestable value. Under Sukumar's leadership, Brillient has grown from inception in 2006 to a $140M per year mid-tier company in 2021.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives, enabling friction-free interaction with the American people and businesses.

Contact Information:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

julia.brainin@brillient.net

703-994-4232



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment