FA Match Rolls Out “Test Drive” for Advisors to Explore New Firms Incognito; Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Longmeadow, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FA Match, the leader in recruiting technology services for financial advisors and firms, has launchedAdvisor Test Drive to democratize advisor access to high-quality, vetted career opportunities. Using the platform’s signature Advisor Match™ A.I. technology, any advisor can search and filter through career opportunities across the 500+ financial firms in the FA Match ecosystem – with no login, signup, fee, or commitment required. Advisors can then set up an anonymous introduction with FA Match’s recruiting team to pursue opportunities of interest.

“If we truly want to move this industry forward and create an environment where advisors are fulfilled in their careers, then keeping the best opportunities behind a ‘Recruiters Only’ paywall isn’t going to cut it anymore,” said Ryan Shanks, co-founder, and CEO. “Advisor Test Drive eliminates the high-stakes friction that advisors often feel when they decide to take the first step. The keys are fully in the hands of the advisors now.”

Advisor Test Drive is accessible through FA Match's website. Users simply enter their search criteria to view a list of suitable firms, open opportunities, unique value propositions, and other helpful information such as compensation and future firm growth outlook.

For the 500+ firms that work with FA Match to recruit new advisors and define their value propositions, Advisor Test Drive provides ample and valuable data on search and recruiting trends across financial services. This insight is especially useful for FA Match’s high-touch RaaS and strategic consulting offerings led by their team of experienced advisor recruiters.

Heading the strategic growth of Advisor Test Drive is newly-hired Rodney Shanks, chief operating officer. Shanks joins the firm after a longtime career in strategic growth consulting and client services in the B2B industrial technology industry. Prior to joining FA Match, Shanks headed the project management office (PMO) for Imubit, an AI-driven operations technology for industrial plants.

“It’s an absolute honor to take on the role of COO and to bring my experience in B2B tech solutions to a team that has completely broken the mold of traditional recruiting,” said Shanks. “This is a people-first business and we intend to keep it that way. We have a lot in store for both the advisors and the firms on FA Match and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

FA Match’s industry award-winning technology platform is free for advisors. Firms pay a monthly fee of $200 to use the platform, and a standard success fee of $10,000 once the advisor is placed.

For media inquiries, contact media@famatch.com. For more information or to sign up, visit www.famatch.com.

About FA Match

Founded by industry veterans looking for a better solution, FA Match is a dedicated, data-driven career platform that helps financial advisors find the best home for their book of business. With its advanced A.I. and an approach centered on human connection, the platform is a trusted solution for advisors and firms including RIA's, hybrid-RIA's, wirehouses, banks, and OSJ's. FA Match was named the 2022 Most Innovative Platform by the Wealth Management Industry Awards. The firm is headquartered in Longmeadow, MA. For more information, visit www.famatch.com.

