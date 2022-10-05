Traction® Tools Officially Parts Ways With EOS®, Rebrands as Bloom Growth

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Traction® Tools has rebranded to Bloom Growth™

Traction Tools is no longer a licensed software partner of EOS Worldwide, owner of the Entrepreneurial Operating System®

Bloom Growth software will support all business operating systems

Bloom Growth is beta testing its new online learning platform BloomU™

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Traction Tools announced its rebrand as Bloom Growth. The move comes after EOS Worldwide canceled the software licensing agreement of Traction Tools. EOS Worldwide chose to end the licensing agreement as EOS builds its own software. The licensing agreement had been in place since 2013.

Bloom Growth will continue to be compatible with all business operating systems, including EOS. Bloom engineers are building the newest version of its meeting software and project management software, which is expected to be released in early 2023. Bloom Growth will introduce a new paradigm of operating a business through a transformation in perspective. Clients could experience a decrease in stress and an increase in velocity, fulfillment and results.

Bloom Growth's founder and visionary Clay Upton said, "The use of EOS terminology will change, but our commitment to the success of our clients will not. Without a licensing agreement, we are free to assist our customers in ways that were previously not possible."

Bloom Growth will also launch its new online learning academy BloomU™. BloomU will offer accessible and affordable business operating knowledge to all members of an organization, including non-leadership and non-executive teams. BloomU will empower every layer of an organization to function as a leader. BloomU is currently in beta with Bloom clients. Maximizing productivity and performance through continued growth will be crucial as inflation continues to constrain entrepreneurial businesses and talks of a recession grow.

About Bloom

Bloom is an ecosystem for growth.™ We offer all the tools and flexibility necessary to build the framework to operate your business. This includes foundational tools for strategic planning, defining roles and a platform for both leadership and departmental teams to have powerful weekly meetings. Our ecosystem will lead to more productivity, better time management and greater accountability throughout your organization. Visit bloomgrowth.com for more information.

