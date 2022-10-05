Nation's Largest Medical Assisting Conference Returns to Celebrate Brighter Futures in Health Care during Medical Assistants Recognition Week

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, will host its 66th AAMA Annual Conference Oct. 21-24 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The nation's leading medical assisting conference will provide attendees with educational sessions on patient care and the teaching profession, along with career development opportunities.

In honor of the AAMA's long-term commitment to providing medical assistants with education, networking opportunities and advocacy for the profession, the AAMA Annual Conference will take place during Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek). To foster medical assistants' brighter futures in health care, attendees can attend a niche expo, join industry thought leaders in informative sessions and celebrate the profession with fellow medical assistants throughout the weekend.

"I am excited to welcome attendees to the AAMA Annual Conference during [MARWeek]," says Patty Licurs, CMA (AAMA), CPC, 2021-2022 president of the AAMA. "The conference was designed for medical assistants interested in gaining industry knowledge, connecting with [other] professionals and earning continuing education units. Sessions like the CMA (AAMA)® Knowledge Bowl offer an interactive way for attendees to showcase their knowledge about the profession."

The AAMA Annual Conference will feature numerous continuing education (CE) sessions, such as the following:

CMA (AAMA) Knowledge Bowl

Health Equity: We All Have a Role to Play

Strategies to Create Engaging Online Courses

Speaking Terms: Communication Strategies to Promote Alcohol-Free Pregnancies

Methods to Boost Quality Improvement in Health Care

For a complete list of speakers and CE sessions, see the 2022 Conference Registration Brochure: http://www.aama-ntl.org/docs/default-source/conference/conference-registration-brochure.pdf.

The theme of this year's conference, "Brighter Futures in Health Care," exemplifies positivity, teamwork and resilience. The Excel Awards, which recognize the most excellent publications, promotions, people and more, will be presented by the AAMA and its sponsors — McGraw Hill and PSI Services LLC.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers that is growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® — or CMA (AAMA) — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.

For more information, please visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

