BrewBilt Manufacturing has Steady Growth and Revenue for Year-End

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, BrewBilt Manufacturing (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that the company has had a steady pace in new customer orders and delivery of product to existing purchase orders.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We continue to grow at a steady pace, and have landed new orders with existing and new customers, such as Longtab Brewing in Texas and Tallman Brewing in Oregon, as well as Sierra Nevada Brewing in Chico and Ghost Town Brewing in Oakland. Our expected revenue growth will be reflected in our year-end December 31, 2022 audited financial statements with an increase in revenue. We are delivering orders to Griffon in New York, Dancing Fox in California, Dorcol Brewing in Texas and Madd Finn in Finland.”

The most recent craft beer industry reports indicate that the craft beer industry had a dismal Q1 of 2022, and now can finally breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to more sunny skies for the remainder of 2022. The experts have a general consensus that is optimistic, whether it’s Bart Watson from the Brewers Association relaying his confidence about 2022 for craft brewers or 76% of craft brewers themselves waxing positive about sales growth this year in the 2022 Brewing Growth Trends Report from Arryved. Q2 and Q3 of 2022 were very positive to the craft beer industry in the form of an uptick in On-Premise retail sales. Reopening is a buzzword familiar to most. Most states have lifted all occupancy restrictions on service establishments, resulting in rising consumer confidence to visit the On-Premise channel. Intelligence company Beer Board, reports that craft beer is up 8.1% in monthly draft volume.”

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBilt) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Mfg)

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.