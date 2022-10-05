Volcon Awarded First Stag UTV Order With US Army

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it has been awarded its first order to deliver two Stag UTV vehicles to the U.S. Army under the management of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL).



The Stag, the Company’s first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, powered by General Motors electric propulsion system technology, is expected to be delivered to two U.S. Army locations in mid-2023.

View the Volcon Stag in action here: https://www.volcon.com/stag



Awarded through the Department of Logistics (DLA) Tailored Logistic Program (TLSP), to be fulfilled by Noble, the slightly modified commercial version of the Stag will include a fully enclosed cabin, and will be evaluated to support the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) disaster and emergency response missions, in accordance with the National Response Framework (NRF). Missions include emergency power support, emergency infrastructure assessments, debris removal, and urban search and rescue, which require rapidly deployable and energy efficient systems to successfully initiate and conduct emergency response, disaster, and contingency operations. In addition, ERDC-CERL’s intent is to introduce the Stag to soldiers rotating through their training sites and look for other opportunities for military applications.

“This award is a significant first step into the federal government marketplace,” says the Company’s Vice President of Global Defense and Government Programs, Richard Tannery. “Given the increasing demand for government fleet electrification via the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Strategy, and now via executive order, we are well positioned to develop and deliver high performance electrified platforms to meet a diverse array of government applications.”

As Volcon continues to enter new sales channels, their ability to rapidly prototype and leverage strategic partnerships and innovative collaborations has been met with increased interest by various defense and government entities to meet the aggressive timelines for fleet electrification.

About Volcon, Inc

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle companies located near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.



Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt, combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future two wheel models may include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, and an e-Bike, the Brat. The Stag and Project X are expected to be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and are expected in future years as the company continues to expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

