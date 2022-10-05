BuildingReports.com, Inc. and IROL, LLC Announce New Partnership for Third-Party Compliance Reporting

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildingReports and Inspection Reports Online (IROL) have executed a new partnership to combine two of the leading inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) technology platforms to provide web-based solutions for Authorities Having Jurisdiction, service providers, and facility management professionals. BuildingReports' investment in IROL resulted from a years-long relationship and mutual passion to provide solutions that help protect people and property. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Created by a group of individuals who have over 100 years of combined experience in the Fire and Life Safety Industry and the Fire Service, IROL was developed to address the frustration and challenges regarding fire and life safety system ITM and overall system performance such as: affordable field reporting software, ITM records management, and tracking deficiency remediation. Today, IROL's solutions continue to provide advance technology that delivers real-time data, increases code enforcement, and overall builds safer communities.

BuildingReports launched a similar solution, ComplianceCenter, in 2015 to assist fire prevention jurisdictions with digital submittal to eliminate the expense and challenges of paper reporting. Both organizations plan to develop a uniform, fully integrated solution to address the challenges facing the fire prevention officials tasked with ensuring compliance requirements are met within their jurisdictions. Existing users of both platforms will continue to be fully supported in the interim.

"We're excited to combine our resources in our mission to provide third-party reporting technology for the betterment of community risk reduction," explained Jason Kronz, BuildingReports' President and Chief Technology Officer. "Fire prevention officials are under significant pressure to enforce code requirements to help protect communities, but with the IROL partnership, we have enhanced our ability to help protect save lives."

"With our combined industry experience and value proposition, the sky is the limit," said Jill Cotton, Communications Director at IROL. "Both organizations are passionate about providing innovative solutions to help save lives. Our goal is to create sustainable prevention and risk reduction strategies that help build safer communities, and this partnership will only strengthen our ability to achieve that goal."

About BuildingReports

Building safety compliance is critical to the servicing of companies, building owners and fire and safety officials charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports' mobile and online inspection reporting tools provide easily verifiable inspection reports to help inspectors quickly gather data on fire and life safety devices to ensure that they are working properly and up to code and identify actions needed to meet compliance. With more than 18 billion square feet of floor space inspected in more than one million buildings to date, BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting. Learn more at www.buildingreports.com.

About IROL

Based out of Illinois, InspectionReportsOnline.net (IROL) is a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) providing web-based fire prevention and community risk reduction solutions for Authorities Having Jurisdiction, service providers, and property owners. IROL's services include third-party compliance reporting, fire inspector and pre-plan reporting, fire and life safety risk assessments, and custom programming. For more information, visit www.inspectionreportsonline.net.

