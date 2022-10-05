DSG Global Inc announces the much-anticipated VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet Golf Cart is now available for immediate delivery.

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), is proud to announce the VANTAGE PRO Lithium fleet golf carts are now available for immediate delivery.



Targeted squarely as a market disrupter the VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet golf cart, sets new standards in terms of build quality, technology, features, warranty, and pricing.

“We took everything we have learned over 25 years of providing operators with impactful solutions that drive revenue and enhance the golfer experience and engineered them into the VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet Golf Cart.” Said Bob Silzer CEO of DSG Global.

The VANTAGE PRO Lithium sets new benchmarks for fleet golf carts with the industry’s largest 105ah rapid charging maintenance free battery that delivers the longest range of any lithium fleet golf cart available in America while lowering energy costs for operators along with a 5kw maintenance free AC motor and auto park brake system as standard equipment. Each cart comes equipped with the industry leading DSG Tag Tracking and Fleet Management system that provides high value features such as Geo Fencing, pace of play alerts and lockout.

The VANTAGE PRO Lithium also sets new standards in golfer comfort and safety with Double-Ended Rack and Pinion steering, hydraulic shocks, and upgraded 10-inch alloy wheels.

“We are so confident in our new cart, after hundreds of hours of harsh field testing, we know we have a real winner on our hands and backed it with the most comprehensive 7-year bumper to bumper warranty in the industry. Given the pent-up demand we have ramped up manufacturing to full volumes, so right now we are able to supply fleets on near immediate delivery.” Added Silzer.

Mr Pat Parenti VP of Sales said, “We are so excited to be launching the VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet Golf cart at a time the industry is crying out for alternatives. Sales of our Vantage Tag GPS based fleet management systems have broken all company records over the last 12 months with no letup in sight. Now being able to deliver the VANTAGE PRO Lithium Fleet golf cart with long range lithium battery pack and inbuilt Vantage Tag GPS fleet management systems at lease prices comparable with our competitor’s base rate for a standard golf cart with none of these features is sure to be a real market disrupter.”

As a special promotional offer, course operators that lease 30 or more carts this calendar year, DSG Global will include the industry leading GPS based Tag Turf maintenance equipment management system at no extra cost. The TAG Turf system has revolutionized utility and maintenance vehicle fleet management and provides the operator/Superintendent with holistic control over the entire turf fleet.

DSG Global offers highly competitive lease and trade in terms that gives the operator seasonal, or 4- & 5-year lease options. Fleet carts ordered today will enjoy no lease payments until 2023.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, single rider golf carts, the new Lithium Vantage Golf Carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

