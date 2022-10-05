The global personal protective equipment market will be USD 64.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.3% from USD 68.5 Billion in 2022

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001210/?utm_source=GNW

These industries with risk-prone activities require the use of advanced protective clothing along with face & head protection equipment. The emerging economies of China, India, and Indonesia are emerging as strong markets for personal protective equipment in the Asia Pacific.



Hand & Arm protection was largest type in terms of value, in 2021.

The hand & arm protection segment holds the largest market share of the global personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, in 2021.This dominance is projected to continue during the forecast period owing to increasing usage in various industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and healthcare, among others.



The demand for hand & arm protection equipment was the highest in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which led to the significant demand for disposable gloves, especially from the healthcare industry. The rising number of arm injuries, abrasions, and hand cuts in workplaces are also fueling the growth of the hand & arm protection equipment segment.



Food is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Personal protective equipment is used in the food industry to protect food from harmful bacteria and other microorganisms.According to OSHA, the food industry involves various hazardous activities which can cause various kinds of diseases.



Hazards in the food industry’s operations include high noise levels, sharp equipment, slippery floors, fires, and so on. The food industry requires the usage of high standards of safety equipment such as dry & wet gloves, scull & chef hats, and aprons.



Europe was the second-largest personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, in 2021

Europe is among the highest-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.The ongoing pandemic, rising prevalence of HAIs, and increase in the geriatric population are the major factors driving the market in Europe.



Stringent environmental regulations and the development of new technologies is resulting in the smart use of personal protective equipment in various industries. Industry associations in Europe have increased awareness on the usage of personal protective equipment in hazardous work environments.

The key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), and MSA Safety Inc. (US), among others.



