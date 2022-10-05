Global Protective Films Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959808/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protective Films estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Adhesive-Coated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Adhesive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

- The Protective Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 248 Featured)

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BP Plastics Holding Bhd

Chargeurs

COVERTEC Srl

DUNMORE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Showa Denko Materials (America), Inc.

Kao-Chia Plastics Co., Ltd

Kuraray Europe GmbH

Lamin-x Protective Films

Mactac

Nitto Denko Corporation

Pelloplast Oy

Polifilm Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Saiyakaya Sdn Bhd.

Surface Armor LLC

SURFACE SHIELDS

Tee Group Films

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Protective Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

248 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &

Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the

Year 2020

An Introduction to Protective Films

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surface Protection Films: Safeguarding Surfaces Against Various

Hazards

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Demand for Protective Films from

Building & Construction Industry

Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %) for Years

2019 through 2025

Global Construction Market: Annual % Growth by Major

Geographies for 2019-2025

California?s Building Code Includes Window Film

Transportation & Automotive Industry Presents Potential

Opportunities for Protective Films Market

Global Automotive Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019

through 2025

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Numerous Advantages of Protective Films for Cars

Growing Proliferation of Electronics Devices Enhances Need to

Protect Devices Against Damage, Driving Demand for Protective

Films

Pandemic Disrupts Electronics industry, Impacting Demand for

Protective Films

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook

(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Positive Demand Outlook for Advanced Consumer Electronics to

Accelerate Long-term Market Growth

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for

Future Market Prospects: Users in Million for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rising Demand for Protective Films in Medical & Pharmaceutical

Applications

Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Growth Outlook (In

%) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Rising Adoption of Pharmaceutical Films with Low Extractables

Solar Energy Production Rise to Translate into Potential Growth

for Protective Films Used on Solar Cells

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions

(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,

Europe, USA and India: 2019

Rising Demand for Self-Adhesive Protective Films

Paint Protection Film Market: Poised for Growth

Technology Advancements to Boost Market Growth

Protective Films Suited for Sub-Zero Temperature Environments

Protective Films to Curb Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bio-Based Protective Films Emerge as Competitors to

Conventional Products

Protective Films Confront Challenges Due to Complexities in

Polymer Plastics? Recycling

Volatile Prices of Oil & Raw Materials Present Hurdles

Global Crude Oil Prices (in US$ Per Barrel and % Change) for

the Period Jun 2020 to Mar 2021



