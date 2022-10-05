New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959808/?utm_source=GNW
Global Protective Films Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protective Films estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Adhesive-Coated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Adhesive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Protective Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Protective Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
248 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before
Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the
Year 2020
An Introduction to Protective Films
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surface Protection Films: Safeguarding Surfaces Against Various
Hazards
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Demand for Protective Films from
Building & Construction Industry
Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %) for Years
2019 through 2025
Global Construction Market: Annual % Growth by Major
Geographies for 2019-2025
California?s Building Code Includes Window Film
Transportation & Automotive Industry Presents Potential
Opportunities for Protective Films Market
Global Automotive Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019
through 2025
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
Numerous Advantages of Protective Films for Cars
Growing Proliferation of Electronics Devices Enhances Need to
Protect Devices Against Damage, Driving Demand for Protective
Films
Pandemic Disrupts Electronics industry, Impacting Demand for
Protective Films
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook
(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Positive Demand Outlook for Advanced Consumer Electronics to
Accelerate Long-term Market Growth
Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for
Future Market Prospects: Users in Million for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Rising Demand for Protective Films in Medical & Pharmaceutical
Applications
Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Growth Outlook (In
%) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Rising Adoption of Pharmaceutical Films with Low Extractables
Solar Energy Production Rise to Translate into Potential Growth
for Protective Films Used on Solar Cells
COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions
(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,
Europe, USA and India: 2019
Rising Demand for Self-Adhesive Protective Films
Paint Protection Film Market: Poised for Growth
Technology Advancements to Boost Market Growth
Protective Films Suited for Sub-Zero Temperature Environments
Protective Films to Curb Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic
Bio-Based Protective Films Emerge as Competitors to
Conventional Products
Protective Films Confront Challenges Due to Complexities in
Polymer Plastics? Recycling
Volatile Prices of Oil & Raw Materials Present Hurdles
Global Crude Oil Prices (in US$ Per Barrel and % Change) for
the Period Jun 2020 to Mar 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Protective Films Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
