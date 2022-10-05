The Drone Simulator market size is projected to grow from USD 799 million in 2022 to USD 1,501 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Simulator Market by Application, Component, Device Type, Drone Type, System Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961845/?utm_source=GNW

This saves them much money, and the pilots can be trained in different situations. The demand for drone simulators is expected to increase in commercial applications because of the growing demand for drones in photography, inspection, monitoring, and others. Using simulators for drone racing and gaming is also expected to drive the drone simulator market.



The military segment is projected to lead the application segment during the forecast period

The market based on applications is segmented into military and commercial. The military market is expected to stay dominant, owing to the low cost of drone simulators for training military pilots and operators, as opposed to live training with real drones.



The augmented reality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the device type, the market is divided into two categories: augmented reality and virtual reality.The augmented reality category is expected to increase faster throughout the projection period.



The rising implementation of augmented reality drone simulators in military applications, which gives a better training experience to pilots by utilizing the real-world environment, is driving the growth of this market.



North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

The North American region is one of the major markets for drone simulators.The drone simulator market in the North American region has been studied in US and Canada.



Drones have been used in the US for military and defense applications for the past several years.Currently, drones are used in various commercial and security applications, including media & entertainment, law enforcement, inspections, and surveys.



Considering security and safety issues has led to increased demand for certified drone pilots in the region, increasing demand for drone simulators for training commercial drone pilots.Various government bodies regulate commercial drone pilot training programs.



Regulatory bodies, such as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), have set certain regulations for the use of commercial drones in different countries. The market for drone simulators in the North American region is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for trained military and commercial drone pilots.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the drone simulator market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 75%, Director Level – 25%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 10%, and Rest of the World – 15%



Major players operating in the drone simulator market are CAE Inc. (Canada), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Zen Technologies Limited (India), Havelsan A.S. (Turkey), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (US), Simlat UAS & ISR Training Solutions (Israel), and ST Engineering (Singapore)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the drone simulator market based on device type, drone type, application, component, system type, and region.The drone simulator market is segmented into fixed and rotary wing based on drone type.



Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software.Based on the application, the market is segmented into commercial and military.



Based on the system type, the market is segmented into fixed and portable.Based on the device type, the market is segmented into virtual and augmented reality.



The drone simulator market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world. The scope of the study includes thorough information on the important aspects impacting the growth of the drone simulator market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, as well as key strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the drone simulator market. This research includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the drone simulator market ecosystem.



Reasons to buy this report:

The research will provide industry leaders and potential entrants with information on the closest estimations of revenue figures for the drone simulator market.This study will assist stakeholders in better understanding the competitive environment and gaining new insights to position their businesses better and develop appropriate go-to-market strategies.



The study also assists stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the industry and offers data on major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: The market’s leading companies provide comprehensive information about drone simulators.

• Product Development/Innovation: In-depth information on future technologies, R&D efforts, and new product and service launches in the drone simulator market.

• Market Development: In-depth information on profitable markets - the study examines the drone simulator market in several areas.

• Market Diversification: Comprehensive data on new goods and services, new geographies, current advancements, and investments in the drone simulator market.

• Competitive Assessment: An in-depth examination of the drone simulator industry’s major companies’ market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings is provided.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961845/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________