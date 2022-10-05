New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Wind Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960053/?utm_source=GNW
Global Small Wind Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Small Wind estimated at US$944.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Horizontal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
- The Small Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$530 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd.
Bergey Windpower Co.
City Windmills Limited
Eocycle Technologies Inc.
Kliux Energies
Northern Power Systems
Ryse Energy
SD Wind Energy Limited
Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd.
superwind GmbH
UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
Energy Sector: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to
Small Wind Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years
2019 through 2025
Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Impact of the Pandemic on Small Wind Market
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 3: Small Wind - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 4: World Small Wind Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial, Residential,
and Utilities
Analysis by Axis Type
EXHIBIT 5: World Small Wind Market by Axis Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Horizontal, and Vertical
Analysis by Installation Type
EXHIBIT 6: World Small Wind Market by Installation Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Off-Grid, and On-Grid
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Small Wind Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Small Wind Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Brief Overview of Select Regional Markets
An Introduction to Small Wind
Small Wind Turbines
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Small Wind Turbines: Real Blue-Sky Opportunity for Clean,
Renewable Energy
Prominent Trends with Potential to Shape Wind Power Industry
Small Wind to Attain Next Level with Ongoing Technological
Advances
Wind Energy to Get Turbocharged & Scale Greater Heights with
Futuristic Innovations
Pandemic?s Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Small Wind
EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average
Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/
Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes &
Infrastructure
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by
Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable
Energy by Source: 2018
Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production to Drive Market
Growth
Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth
Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):
2015, 2025, & 2035
EXHIBIT 14: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
EXHIBIT 15: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 16: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country
/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,
India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 17: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure
Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,
and North America over the Period 2010-2030
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Small Wind
EXHIBIT 18: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 20: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/
Country: 2016 & 2040
Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global
Energy Mix Augurs Well for Small Wind Market
EXHIBIT 21: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Increased Opportunity for Energy-as-a-Service in Renewable
Energy Space
Growing Trend Towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Opportunities for Small Wind
Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities for Small Wind Systems
EXHIBIT 22: World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic
Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa
Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Small Wind
EXHIBIT 23: Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
EXHIBIT 24: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020
Power Outages & Its Impact on Digitalized Enterprises Spurs
Establishment of Microgrids and Small Wind Systems
EXHIBIT 25: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,
Worldwide by Region: 2021
EXHIBIT 26: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/
Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
EXHIBIT 27: Annual Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a
Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
Small Wind Market: Challenges
Small Wind Turbines: Key Restraints
