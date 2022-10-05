Global Small Wind Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Wind Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960053/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Small Wind Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Small Wind estimated at US$944.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Horizontal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

- The Small Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$530 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)

Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd.

Bergey Windpower Co.

City Windmills Limited

Eocycle Technologies Inc.

Kliux Energies

Northern Power Systems

Ryse Energy

SD Wind Energy Limited

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd.

superwind GmbH

UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960053/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Energy Sector: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to

Small Wind Sector

EXHIBIT 2: Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years

2019 through 2025

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-

Pandemic Era

Impact of the Pandemic on Small Wind Market

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 3: Small Wind - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 4: World Small Wind Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial, Residential,

and Utilities

Analysis by Axis Type

EXHIBIT 5: World Small Wind Market by Axis Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Horizontal, and Vertical

Analysis by Installation Type

EXHIBIT 6: World Small Wind Market by Installation Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Off-Grid, and On-Grid

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Small Wind Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Small Wind Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Brief Overview of Select Regional Markets

An Introduction to Small Wind

Small Wind Turbines

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Small Wind Turbines: Real Blue-Sky Opportunity for Clean,

Renewable Energy

Prominent Trends with Potential to Shape Wind Power Industry

Small Wind to Attain Next Level with Ongoing Technological

Advances

Wind Energy to Get Turbocharged & Scale Greater Heights with

Futuristic Innovations

Pandemic?s Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Small Wind

EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average

Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/

Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020

Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes &

Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by

Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040

Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries

EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable

Energy by Source: 2018

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production to Drive Market

Growth

Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):

2015, 2025, & 2035

EXHIBIT 14: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

EXHIBIT 15: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 16: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country

/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,

India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

EXHIBIT 17: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure

Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,

and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Small Wind

EXHIBIT 18: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 20: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/

Country: 2016 & 2040

Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global

Energy Mix Augurs Well for Small Wind Market

EXHIBIT 21: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Increased Opportunity for Energy-as-a-Service in Renewable

Energy Space

Growing Trend Towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative

Opportunities for Small Wind

Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities for Small Wind Systems

EXHIBIT 22: World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic

Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Small Wind

EXHIBIT 23: Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

EXHIBIT 24: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020

Power Outages & Its Impact on Digitalized Enterprises Spurs

Establishment of Microgrids and Small Wind Systems

EXHIBIT 25: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,

Worldwide by Region: 2021

EXHIBIT 26: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/

Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

EXHIBIT 27: Annual Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a

Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Small Wind Market: Challenges

Small Wind Turbines: Key Restraints



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Small Wind Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Small Wind by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Horizontal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Horizontal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Horizontal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Vertical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for Vertical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Off-Grid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for On-Grid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 12-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Small Wind Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 28: USA 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and Vertical

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Small Wind Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: China 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: China 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Small Wind Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Small Wind by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: France 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: France 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: UK 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and Vertical

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: UK 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Small Wind by Installation

Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Utilities for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Axis Type - Horizontal and Vertical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Small Wind by Axis Type -

Horizontal and Vertical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by Axis

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Horizontal and

Vertical for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Small Wind by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Small Wind by Application - Commercial, Residential and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Small Wind by Application -

Commercial, Residential and Utilities Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960053/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________