Global DevOps Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $23,362.8 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the Analysis Timeframe 2020 to 2027 | Report [207-Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global DevOps market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $23,362.8 million and grow at a CAGR of 22.9% throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

As per our analysts, with the growing demand for advanced technologies to optimize business operations in this rapidly changing market requirements, the DevOps market is predicted to see a significant growth during the analysis period. Besides, the increasing need for fast and constant application delivery systems and the ability of DevOps technologies to examine and monitor bottlenecks throughout the application are expected to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the technical advancements in DevOps technologies such as the incorporation of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and many more are predicted to create huge investment opportunities during the estimated timeframe. However, the high cost of the implementation of advanced DevOps technologies may restrain the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Segments of the DevOps Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on solution, deployment type, end user, and region.

Solution: Monitoring & Performance Management Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The monitoring & performance management sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $6,410.3 million during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the wide utilization of DevOps tools for full-stack monitoring and performance management of infrastructures such as cloud networks, databases, and many more. Moreover, the implementation of DevOps tools for constantly monitoring customer behavior to provide complete customer satisfaction is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The cloud deployment type sub-segment accounted for $2,944.2 million in 2019 and is expected to witness noteworthy growth during the estimated period. This is mainly because of the numerous benefits of cloud-based DevOps platforms such as accessing files anywhere and anytime, lower costs for testing & operation, and many more. Furthermore, the increasing demand for software automation is predicted to uplift the growth of the DevOps market sub-segment throughout the forecast period.

End-User: Small and Medium Enterprises Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The small and medium enterprises sub-segment generated $2,292.1 million and is projected to rise at a healthy rate during the analysis timeframe. The growing adoption of DevOps platforms by SMEs in software optimization and development services to compete with the other market players in the industry is predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Region: North America Region to Have Huge Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the DevOps market is predicted to continue a steady growth during the forecast timeframe. This is mainly due to the presence of technically advanced economies in this region. Moreover, the continuous implementation of DevOps platforms and software development by leading market players in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the DevOps Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the DevOps market. This is mainly because of the growing implementation of cloud systems and platforms across many organizations to enhance their business growth through digital transformation enterprise operations during the pandemic period. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on the launching of highly scalable, reliable, and more secure IT infrastructure by the leading companies to continue business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic has inclined the growth of the market.

Key Players of the DevOps Market

The major players of the DevOps market include

IBM Oracle Cigniti Amazon Web Services, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Alibaba Group Holding Limited Microsoft Broadcom Alphabet Micro Focus, and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as product development, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in December 2021, GitLab Inc., an open-source end-to-end software development platform announced its acquisition of Opstrace, Inc., an open-source observability distribution. With this acquisition, GitLab continued to define the future of DevOps platforms with an integrated open-source observability solution within a single application with one user interface, a unified data store, and security embedded within the DevOps lifecycle.

In addition, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

