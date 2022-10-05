Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $315.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $315.3 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$162.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$315.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$81.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
- The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Record 11.2% CAGR
- In the global Polycarbonate (PC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
Arkema Group
Avient Corporation
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Covestro AG
DuPont de Nemours, Inc
Ensinger Gmbh
Eurostar Engineering Plastics
Exxon Mobil Corporation
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Imerys S.A.
Kaneka Corporation
Kenner Material & System Co. Ltd
Lanxess AG
Lehmann & Voss & Co
Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.
Nytex Composite Co., Ltd
Ovation Polymers Inc.
Royal DSM N.V.
RTP Company
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Themix Plastics, Inc
Toray Industries, Inc.
Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Thermally Conductive Plastics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Thermally Conductive Plastics
Thermal Conductivity of Metals Vs. Plastics
Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Set to Recover Post
COVID-19
Polyamide and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - The Largest
Type of Thermally Conducting Plastics
Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility - A Major Factor
Driving Increased Usage of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Key Polymer Offerings of Select Companies
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Thermally Conductive Polyamides Help Thermal Management Attain
New Levels
Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Grades Well Suited for
Passive Heat Management Applications
Miniaturization Trend Spurs Demand for Thermally Conductive
Plastics
LED Lighting Makes Transition to Thermally Conductive Solutions
Thermally Conductive Plastics for Heat Management in LED Lamps
Smart Cities Drive Installation of Smart & Connected Lighting
Systems
Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand
Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019
Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyze Growth Prospects
Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Offers Compelling Material
Option to Dissipate Heat Generated by LEDs
Advanced Thermally Conductive Polymers with Effective Heat
Dissipation
Ultra-Thin Plastic Films Expand Application Scope of Polymers
from Insulators to Heat Dissipators
Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Thermally
Conductive Plastics
Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Thermally
Conductive Plastics Market
Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Thermally
Conductive Plastics
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
A Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Thermally Conductive
Plastics in Automotive Applications
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Increasing Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Electric
and Hybrid Vehicle Battery Housings
Prospects in Aerospace Sector
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,
Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover:
Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
for April, July & December 2020
Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)
for the Years 2018 and 2038
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Demand Patterns in Industrial Sector
Select Advancements and Innovations in the Recent Years
MIT Research Team Develops Ultra-thin, Thermally Conductive
Polymer Film
Polymer Composites with Superior Thermal Properties for Soft
Robotics & Electronic Devices
Thermally Conductive Polyimide Film with Outstanding Electrical
Insulation & Flexibility
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polycarbonate (PC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycarbonate (PC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycarbonate (PC) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyphenylene Sulfide
(PPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyetherimide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyetherimide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyetherimide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT),
Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT),
Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $315.3 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW