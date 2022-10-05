The global electrical insulation materials market size is projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2022 to USD 14.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04138215/?utm_source=GNW



Electrical insulation materials play a vital role in the power systems.Transformers are among the most important part of power systems utilizing electrical insulation materials.



Electrical insulations are needed to control operating temperatures, material compatibility issues, and general insulation requirements. Oils are a major electrical insulating material used in transformers.



Thermoplastic is the fastest growing electrical insulation material type.

Thermoplastics are the widely used in electrical insulation materials, accounting for 34.2% of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in the thermoplastics segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027. The demand for thermoplastics is increasing because they provide superior heat resistance and compatibility for greater strength in electrical appliances.



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for electrical insulation materials

North America is the second-largest market for electrical insulation materials.US, Canada, and the Mexico are the major countries in the North American electrical insulation materials.



The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Some of the major players operating in the electrical insulation materials market are based in this region, such as DuPont, ITW Formex 3 M, and Haysite Reinforced plastics.



The key players in this market are DuPont (US), Elantas (Germany), Krempel GMBH (Germany), Nitto (Japan), Von roll(Switzerland), ITW Formex (US), 3M (US), Haysite Reinforced Plastics (US), Vitar (China), Tesa SE (Germany), Tejin Dupont Films (Japan), NGK Insulator (Japan).



