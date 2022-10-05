Global Death Care Services Market to Reach $154.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Death Care Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960605/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Death Care Services Market to Reach $154.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$100.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$154.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$108 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

- The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 220 Featured)

Arbor Memorial Inc.

Baalmann Mortuary

Carriage Services, Inc.

Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home

Classic Memorials Inc

Creter Vault Corporation

Dignity plc

Doric Products Inc

Foundation Partners Group LLC

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

Giles Memory Gardens

Hillebrand Funeral Homes Inc

InvoCare Limited

Kepner Funeral Homes

McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc.

Musgrove Mortuaries & Cemeteries

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

NorthStar Memorial Group, LLC

Service Corporation International

StoneMor Partners L.P.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Caring for the Dead is a Sacred Task for Humans, A Culture That

Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Death Care Services

Market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

A Sad Reality COVID-19 Pushes Up Demand for Funeral Services

Steeped in Ritual, Farewell for the Dead Due to COVID or

Otherwise Drives Demand for Funeral Services

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Deaths Push Up Demand for Funeral Services:

Global COVID-19 Deaths (In 000s) As of 04 April 2022 by

Country

COVID-19 Impact on the US Death Care Industry

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Death Care Services - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

73 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Death Care Services: A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Death Industry Journeys Into the Digital Afterlife: COVID-19

Exposes the Fragility of Human Death Rituals & Steps Up the

Role of Digital Technologies

Death Care Industry Embraces Technology and Innovation in a

Major Way

Death Care Startups Exploring Innovative Ways of Honoring Loved

Ones

Funeral Home Software to Maintain Relevance in Death Care Space

Death Care Practices becoming Economically Distressing &

Environmentally Cataclysmic

For the Cycle of Life to Continue, Environment Friendly Green

Burials Rise in Popularity

Driven By Burial Plot Shortages, Cremation Rises in Popularity

Over Traditional Burials

EXHIBIT 4: Convenience, Cost Effectiveness & Environment

Friendly Benefits to Help Cremation Bypass Casket Burials by

the Year 2035: % Share of Cremation in North America for

Years 1960 Through 2035

EXHIBIT 5: Cremation Rates (in %) for Select Countries (2021)

Notable Trends Influencing Death Care Industry

With the Pandemic Pushing Millions Into Poverty & Unemployment,

Crowdfunding for Funeral Services Gains Momentum

Need for Government to Support Death Care

Entry of Ecommerce Retailers Offering Affordably Priced Burial

and Memorial Products

Death Care Startups Follow Footprints of E-Commerce Players to

Push Gains

Rising Funeral Costs: Opportunities for Death Care Services Market

EXHIBIT 6: Median Cost of Funeral by Item in the US for 2021

Demand for Advance Funeral Planning Driven by Aging Population

EXHIBIT 7: Global Population In the 65+ Age Group in Million by

Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths by Region for

2020

EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 11: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

COVID-19 Pandemic-Triggered Rise in Demand for Cadaver Bags

Stands Testimony to the Human Tragedy: Implications for the

Death Care Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Global Demand Spike for Cadaver Bags Highlights

Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19: Global Market for

Cadaver Bags (In US$ Million) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Exploitative Side of Death Care



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Death

Care Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Funeral Homes & Funeral Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cemeteries & Crematories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cemeteries & Crematories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cemeteries & Crematories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caskets & Vaults by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Caskets & Vaults by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Caskets & Vaults by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Facility Rentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Facility Rentals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Facility Rentals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Embalming & Cosmetic

Preparation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Embalming & Cosmetic

Preparation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Death Care Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

US Death Care Market Only Poised to Continue Moving Ahead

EXHIBIT 13: Number of Deaths Per 1000 Population in the US:

(1995-2030)

EXHIBIT 14: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

1975-2050

Shift towards Cremation Services Over Burials

EXHIBIT 15: Cremation Rate and Burial Rate (in %) in the US for

2005-2030

Funeral Homes & Pre-Need Arrangements: Trending Segments of US

Death Care Market

Interesting Dynamics with Potential to Reshape US Death Care

Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 16: US Death Care Service Market: Leading Players by

Revenue Breakdown (in %) for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Death

Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services

and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Death

Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals,

Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Death Care Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Death

Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services

and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Death

Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals,

Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Death Care Services by Segment -

Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic

Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Funeral

Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries & Crematories for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Death Care Services by

Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Death Care Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caskets &

Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Death Care

Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and

Cemeteries & Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Death Care

Services by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Death Care

Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals,

Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Death Care

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic

Preparation and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Death Care Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Death Care Services

by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Death Care

Services by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Death Care Services

by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming &

Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Death Care

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic

Preparation and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Death Care Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral

Services and Cemeteries & Crematories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Latin America Historic Review for Death Care

Services by Operation - Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and

Cemeteries & Crematories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Death Care

Services by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Funeral Homes & Funeral Services and Cemeteries &

Crematories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Death Care Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility

Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Latin America Historic Review for Death Care

Services by Segment - Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals,



