Chain.io and Overhaul Join Forces to Optimize Supply Chain Data Insights, Providing Visibility and Risk Management in the ‘Age of Disruption’

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration with Overhaul , an always-on SaaS solution that enables transformational supply chain visibility and risk management.



The integration expands the ability of freight forwarders, shippers, brokers, and carriers to unlock cost efficiencies, improve quality processes, optimize security, and ensure data quality.

“Resiliency of your supply chain relies heavily on the quality of data that you receive from your systems, which can be turned into actionable business insights,” said Brian Glick, founder and CEO, Chain.io. "Forwarders and shippers that have the most diverse and clean data will regularly provide more value to their customers and their own bottom line. By integrating Overhaul into our connective network, our customers now have another way to turn data into forward-thinking business decisions."

Logistics service providers can utilize Chain.io’s backend connective network to create shipments in Overhaul’s system, furthering the quality and integrity of data, and securing forwarding operations from disruptive events. Overhaul’s aerial view of a supply chain ecosystem allows for forwarders to interpret real-time corrective responses to today’s supply chain disruptions.

“Our ability to provide course-correction to all partners along the global supply chain affords peace of mind, creates measurable efficiencies, and develops stronger relationships that build a robust safety culture,” explained Barry Conlon, Overhaul CEO. “Through our integration into Chain.io, we can extend our birds-eye-view of your supply chain to more logistics companies, bringing innovative technology to combat the data visibility and security solutions that plague millions.”

About Chain.io ( www.chain.io )

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

About Overhaul ( over-haul.com )

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security solution. Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's experienced team members hold thousands of years of logistics experience, partnering with each client to create a comprehensive solution for their entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

