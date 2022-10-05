New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Tanks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899315/?utm_source=GNW



Global Cryogenic Tanks Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cryogenic Tanks estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Liquid Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

- The Cryogenic Tanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$792.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

- Liquid Hydrogen Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

- In the global Liquid Hydrogen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$660.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$949.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

AIR WATER INC

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryofab Inc

Cryolor

Cryoquip

Eden Cryogenics LLC

FIBA Technologies, Inc

Gardner Cryogenics

INOX India Pvt Ltd

ISISAN ISI SAN. VE TIC .A.S

Linde plc

Suretank Group Ltd.

VRV S.r.L

Wessington Cryogenics





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity

for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters

Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market

for Cryogenic Tanks

Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and

Preservation to Boost Market Prospects

Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of

Foods

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-à

-vis other Gases

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and

2040

Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019

Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019

Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Addition (in MT) for the

Years 2015-2020

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic

Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by

Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage

and Generation

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market

Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for

the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical

Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample

Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to

Develop Cryogenic Containers

COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry

to Spur Growth

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic

Tanks Market

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fuels Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water

Treatment

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well

for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids:

A Major Growth Opportunity

Bulk Storage of Liquefied Gases Necessitates Investments into

Cryogenic Storage Tanks

Manufacturers Up the Ante in Cryogenic Innovations

CryoHub Innovation Project

Researchers Develop New Snap Freezing Device for Liquid Nitrogen

Cryogenic Leakage in Tanks: A Major Concern



