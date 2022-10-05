Global Ginseng Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ginseng Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Ginseng Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ginseng estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027. Asian Ginseng, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the American Ginseng segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $333.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR

- The Ginseng market in the U.S. is estimated at US$333.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured)

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt Ltd.

Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

Buddha’s Herbs

Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., LTD

Clariant AG

Daedong Korea ginseng Co., Ltd.

Euromed S.A.

Hangzhou Skyherb Technologies Co., Ltd

Herbo Nutra

ILHWA USA, INC

Koei Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Korean Ginseng Corp.

Koshiro Co Ltd.

Naturalin BioTech Co., Ltd.

Nature’s Way Products, LLC.

Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd.

NINO BIOTECH CO., LTD.

NOW® Foods

Organika Health Products Inc

Orkla Health AS

RFI Ingredients, Inc.

Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.

ShantiNatural

Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Day Natural Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ginseng - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health

and Wellness Products

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in

Foods and Beverages

COVID-19 Brings Forth Enormous Opportunities for Adaptogens

Potential Role of Ginseng in Influenza and COVID-19 Management

An Introduction to Ginseng

Processing and Types of Ginseng

Wild Ginseng and Cultivated Ginseng

Major Benefits of Ginseng

Functions and Use of Ginseng

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asian Ginseng Leads the Global Market

Supplements Emerge as Major End-Use Market for Ginseng

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Market Growth

Ginseng Production Worldwide: Overview

Global Ginseng Production (in Thousand Tons) by Country

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness to Boost Popularity of

Adaptogens, Favoring Demand for Ginseng

Global Adaptogens Market by Source (in %) for 2020

Trends Towards Plant-Based Products Amidst Rising Health

Awareness Fuels Market Prospects

Rising Prominence of Ginseng as Functional Food Ingredient to

Boost Market Growth

Rising Sales of Functional Foods and Drinks to Boost Ginseng

Demand: Global Functional Foods & Beverages Sales in US$

Billion for 2020 and 2027

Rising Health Consciousness Enhances Role of Ginseng in Natural

Dietary Supplements

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Potential Role of Ginseng in Weight Management Products

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Potential Benefits of Ginseng in Treatment of Chronic Diseases

Boosts Usage

Proven Health Benefits of Ginseng

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle & Chronic Diseases Widens Prospects

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and

Females Aged 25+ Years

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Ginseng: A Traditional Ingredient in Various Medicinal

Preparations

Ginseng Dietary Supplement Finds Interest as Immune-Modulator

Aging Human Diseases

Ginseng?s Promising Role in Neurological Disorders

KIST Develops a Novel Microwave-based Method for Red Ginseng

Processing, for Treatment of Lung Cancer

Rising Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Ginseng Consumption

Fuels Use in Food Products

Growing Demand for Ginseng in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sectors

Increased Spending on Natural and Organic Personal Care &

Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Anti-Aging Benefits of Ginseng Propels Growth in the Cosmetics

Industry

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Bodes Well for Ginseng:

Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2024

Growing Preference for Natural Products Boosts Demand for

American Ginseng

Different Methods to Grow American Ginseng

Growing Wild-simulated American Ginseng

American Ginseng Production Suffers Due to Overharvesting

Trade Wars and Pandemic Impacts American Ginseng Farmers

Ginseng Extract Market: Poised for High Growth

Concerns Over Side Effects Impede Wider Uptake



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ginseng by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asian

Ginseng by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Asian Ginseng by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Asian Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

American Ginseng by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for American Ginseng by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for American Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Supplements by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits Drive Herbal Supplements

Market

Overharvesting Presents a Challenge for American Ginseng

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China Continues to Witness Demand Rise for Ginseng-based Products

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng

by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng

by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng

and American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements,

Personal Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng

and American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements,

Personal Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Ginseng Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Ginseng by Product - Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng and

American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements, Personal

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Demand for Korean Red Ginseng Continues to Grow

% of Koreans Purchasing Health Functional Foods for 2012-2020

Health Functional Product Sales by Type (in %) in South Korea:

2020

Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Ginseng by Product -

Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian Ginseng

and American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Ginseng by End-Use -

Supplements, Personal Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supplements,

Personal Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Ginseng by Product - Asian Ginseng and American

Ginseng - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by

Product - Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asian

Ginseng and American Ginseng for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Ginseng by End-Use - Supplements, Personal Care

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ginseng by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899577/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________