Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Discrete segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

- The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

Danfoss A/S

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Semikron International GmbH

StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of IGBT

Manufacturing Automation

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Communications Technology

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Appliances

An Introduction to Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Advantages and Uses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Rising Adoption of Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles Likely to

Drive Market Growth

Vendors Bet on Innovative Automotive Modules to Stay

Competitive in IGBT Market

Segmental Analysis

World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by Type

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Module, and

Discrete

World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by Power

Rating (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High

Power, Medium Power, and Low Power

World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive:

(EV/HEV), Inverter/UPS, Railways, Renewables, and Other

Applications

Regional Analysis

World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by

Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA,

Japan, Europe, Canada

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Benefits of IGBT Widen Uptake

IGBT Domain Remains Dynamic with Innovative Solutions

IGBTs Enable Cutting-Edge Applications

IGBT Technology Augments VFD Systems

IGBTs: A Perfect Option for High-Current & High-Voltage

Applications

Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical

IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for 2017, 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category (Million Units):

2019 & 2024

Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to

Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones and Tablets (in Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

IGBT for Power Electronics Applications

IGBT Remains Central to Development & Progress of EVs

IGBTs Exhibit Strong Growth in Electric Vehicle Applications

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

IGBT Enhances UPS Systems

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$

Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

IGBT Gain Traction to Rebuilt Legacy Transport & Energy Options

Rising Green Energy Demand Bodes Well

World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours)

by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023



