Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Discrete segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
- The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Danfoss A/S
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Energy Ltd.
Infineon Technologies AG
Littelfuse, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ROHM Co., Ltd.
Semikron International GmbH
StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of IGBT
Manufacturing Automation
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Communications Technology
Electrical & Electronics Equipment
Appliances
An Introduction to Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Advantages and Uses
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Rising Adoption of Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles Likely to
Drive Market Growth
Vendors Bet on Innovative Automotive Modules to Stay
Competitive in IGBT Market
Segmental Analysis
World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by Type
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Module, and
Discrete
World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by Power
Rating (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for High
Power, Medium Power, and Low Power
World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by
Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive:
(EV/HEV), Inverter/UPS, Railways, Renewables, and Other
Applications
Regional Analysis
World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market by
Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA,
Japan, Europe, Canada
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Benefits of IGBT Widen Uptake
IGBT Domain Remains Dynamic with Innovative Solutions
IGBTs Enable Cutting-Edge Applications
IGBT Technology Augments VFD Systems
IGBTs: A Perfect Option for High-Current & High-Voltage
Applications
Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical
IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics
Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific
(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for 2017, 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category (Million Units):
2019 & 2024
Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to
Augment Prospects
Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones and Tablets (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
IGBT for Power Electronics Applications
IGBT Remains Central to Development & Progress of EVs
IGBTs Exhibit Strong Growth in Electric Vehicle Applications
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
IGBT Enhances UPS Systems
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
IGBT Gain Traction to Rebuilt Legacy Transport & Energy Options
Rising Green Energy Demand Bodes Well
World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours)
by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
