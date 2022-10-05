VOLTERRA Motors Announces Partnership with MOBILITALY Design SRL for Design of Future Electric Vehicles

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOLTERRA Motors (“VOLTERRA” or “the Company”), a US-based, fully electric powersports vehicle manufacturer, today announces a partnership with MOBILITALY Design SRL (“M-IT Design”) in Italy for the design of future electric products.



VOLTERRA, a recent spin out from UM Motorcycles, designs, develops and manufactures all-electric powersports vehicles including electric motorcycles, ATV’s, UTVs, side-by-sides and a lineup of innovative multi-purpose vehicles in a class of its own. This partnership with M-IT Design, which is regarded as a top design center both in Italy and around the world, is expected to accelerate future VOLTERRA technology and product development in the electric vehicle space.

“With our strategy of ‘Engineered in America and Designed in Europe’, VOLTERRA products combine the best of New-World innovation with the character, attention to detail, and finesse of Old-World design,” said Jose Villegas, Chief Executive Officer of VOLTERRA. “Turin is well known as a world capital of automotive design and engineering, so we are thrilled to establish this collaboration with M-IT Design to give our products an advantage in design, ergonomics, and aesthetics.”

The Company is now accepting dealer applications via its website at www.volterramotors.com .

About VOLTERRA Motors

VOLTERRA Motors was founded through a spin out of UM Motorcycles by Jose Villegas and Diego Villegas. After significant market research and years of product development in the electric vehicle space, the Company will launch a full line-up of electric powersports vehicles in the recreation and utility segments that are both environmentally friendly and cost-efficient while bringing exhilarating riding sensations. Electric technology has emerged as a proven solution to the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels and reliance on oil for transportation. In addition to the extensive knowledge within the automotive industry brought by the Villegas family, the Company has established a robust management team to execute product development, manufacturing and operations as well as global sales and distribution. For more information, please visit www.volterramotors.com .

About MOBILITALY DESIGN SRL

MOBILITALY DESIGN SRL (“M-IT Design”) is a design and engineering firm located in Torino, Italy. Utilizing the top talent in Italy and futuristic design tools, M-IT Design offers different design and engineering services in the motorcycle and powersports industry from concept design, rendering, clay models, 3D models, prototypes, and full engineering support until production. For more information, please visit www.mobilitalydesign.com.

Media Contact

VOLTERRA Media

305-417-8826

blair.wigsten@volterramotors.com