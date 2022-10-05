Lynden celebrates award-winning year

Anchorage, AK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lynden family of companies was recognized as the best of the best by shippers and supply chain professionals this year. Lynden was chosen as one of the Top 100 third-party logistics service providers (3PLs), Top 100 Truckers and as a Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75) by Inbound Logistics magazine. Lynden was also included in Transport Topics’ Top 100 For-Hire Truck Carriers. This summer Lynden Transport was voted the No. 1 Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carrier for the Western Region in Logistics Management magazine’s annual Quest for Quality Awards. It was Lynden Transport’s 26th award.

In addition, Lynden received a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider Award from Food Logistics magazine and was ranked #5 in the Top 49er list of Alaskan-based companies compiled each year by Alaska Business magazine. Lynden was recognized for providing jobs and maintaining a strong presence in the state.

Other awards presented in 2022 include:

First place winner in the Best Cargo/Logistics Provider category of the 2022 Best of Alaska Business awards.

ConocoPhillips and the Alaska Trucking Association presented Alaska West Express with the Alaska Safe Truck Fleet of the Year Award, Highway Division, to recognize employees’ focus on health and safety over the past year.

“Positive feedback on our service is encouraging, especially with all the supply chain challenges we face. Our team has been working closely with customers to overcome these challenges and help them succeed,” says Lynden President Jon Burdick. “Our family of transportation and logistics companies allow us to offer unique multi-modal services and a variety of solutions. I’m proud of the Lynden team for all this recognition again this year, and excited about our continuing efforts to improve performance for customers.”

The Top 100 3PL Providers list is the result of editors soliciting questionnaires from more than 400 3PLs, detailing the services they provide and their areas of expertise. To make the Green Partner list, companies were required to show a deep commitment to green initiatives and supply chain sustainability. Inbound Logistics is the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Transport Topics’ Top 100 is an annual survey of the largest for-hire and private trucking companies. Ballots are cast for the Quest for Quality awards by readers of Logistics Management magazine. The Top 49ers are Alaska's Top 49 local businesses published annually by Alaska Business magazine since 1985.

The Lynden family of companies provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Linkedin.

