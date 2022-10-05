This Is Caffeine Evolved — MuscleTech® Launches Two New Pre-Workout Products With Exclusivity Around Paraxanthine

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuscleTech® (www.muscletech.com) has put the TECH back in its name and is ready to reclaim ownership of the hotly contested pre-workout space.

The internationally recognized sports nutrition brand, known for the last two-decades for revolutionary ingredients and products that bring active nutrition and human potential together, has announced a duo of ground-breaking, earth-shattering, game-changing pre-workout products that will reshape the industry thanks to an exclusive partnership with Ingenious Ingredients, founders of “enfinity®” the branded paraxanthine ingredient.

Two new products — EUPHORiQTM and BURN iQTM, are now live and available for purchase on MuscleTech.com (here) and through e-commerce retailers like Amazon® with suggested retail prices of $59.99 (BURN iQTM) and $49.99 (EUPHORiQTM). The partnership between MuscleTech® and Ingenious Ingredients over enfinity® paraxanthine means MuscleTech® will be the only supplement provider with access to paraxanthine for the foreseeable future.

“This is caffeine-evolved,” said Shawn Wells, the co-founder of Ingenious Ingredients, researcher, dietitian, sports nutritionist and the formulation scientist behind enfinity® paraxanthine. “Paraxanthine is a main metabolite of caffeine and it allows for greater focus and energy enhancement when it comes to athletic activity and endurance.”

“Paraxanthine’s benefits include all of the benefits of caffeine, without the backlash.” said Raza Bashir, the Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Innovation for Iovate Health Sciences, the makers of MuscleTech®. “Consumers have been looking for a better alternative to caffeine and this unique and cutting-edge metabolite is a major scientific breakthrough. Our new formulations fueled by enfinity® are designed to deliver unprecedented results.”

“Evolution waits for no one and change is required to achieve peak performance. That’s why MuscleTech® is excited to introduce EUPHORiQTM pre-workout and BURN iQTM thermo to the marketplace, with evolved ingredients and formulations,” said Jarrod Jordan, the Chief Marketing Officer for Iovate Health Sciences, makers of the MuscleTech® brand.

About EuphorIQTM: The smartest pre-workout for unparalleled performance.

EuphoriQTM is an upgraded, revolutionary pre-workout delivering an energy and sensory experience unseen in the marketplace. Anchored by a revolutionary energy ingredient, paraxanthine, this formula delivers clean, smooth energy and increased focus. Available as powder form in Tropical Yuzu Lemonade, Watermelon Candy and Icy Snow Cone.

About BurniQTM: The smartest way to a shredded physique.

Burn iQTM is an upgraded, first-of-its-kind formula delivering an energy and sensory experience that has never been felt before. Anchored by a revolutionary energy ingredient, paraxanthine, this formula delivers clean, smooth energy, increased focus, plus AxiviteTM brings the heat. Available in powder (Mango Chili Lime & Sweet Heat) and capsule form.

BurniQTM should be consumed approximately 30 minutes before a workout or 30 minutes before a meal, while EuphoriQTM is to be taken 30 mins before a workout.

EUPHORiQTM and BURN iQTM were first revealed by Price Plow (www.priceplow.com) as part of an exclusive pre-launch campaign within the die-hard supplement community on Discord, and will also receive a marketing boost from a re-invigorated Team MuscleTech®, including Ashton Hall, Michael Dean Johnson, Wes Beans, Alli Smeltzer, Abel Albonetti and Tyler Valenzia, all of whom will use their six and seven figure follower counts to reveal, amplify and interact with consumers about the benefits of both products.

Also a return for MuscleTech®, the first large-scale gym sampling program since the COVID pandemic in 2020 with more than 200,000 samples to be distributed across the United States (get your free sample here). There is also a major advertising and media buy, another first-time in a long-time for the MuscleTech® brand as it seeks to amplify these milestone formulas.

These new product evolutions join the recently released, vegan-friendly, MuscleTech® Plant Protein, which launched in July 2022 and is one of the most technologically advanced Plant Protein supplements in history.

In addition to 25 grams of protein per serving in Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie and Vanilla, MuscleTech® Plant Protein also packs 250mg of NordicCherry tart cherry to help improve muscle recovery and reduce muscle soreness, and Optiziome P3 Hydrolyzer, a premium, scientifically studied enzyme matrix engineered to support optimal protein digestion and amino acid absorption.

“We are going back to the roots of what made MuscleTech® a great brand in the first place, formulations that set a standard and change the industry,” said Bashir. “The future, which includes more product evolutions for 2023, is looking brighter than ever.”

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech® was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, the MuscleTech® brand has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments