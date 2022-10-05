Granite Creek Capital Partners Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors for Third Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced that it was named to Inc’s List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the third consecutive year. The Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the top track records backing entrepreneur-led businesses. The final list recognizes 184 firms which entrepreneurs have reported as collaborative and built to support the cultures of founder-led businesses.



“For the third year in a row, we are thrilled to receive this recognition by Inc. The creativity and vision of a founder should be fostered and supported to accelerate the growth of a company,” said Mark Radzik, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Granite Creek. “Our team has been collaborating with entrepreneurial business leaders since 2005. We are set up to serve our portfolio companies and to offer analysis, business development and insights from similar situations to assist through opportunities and challenges.”

Granite Creek provides its portfolio companies with a wide range of resources including strategy consultation, business development, market intelligence, acquisition support, banking relationships and operational best practices.

“Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they’re partners,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source, entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.’s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

The October 2022 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 4, 2022.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s 2021 Private Equity 50 list. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com