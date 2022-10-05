Temu Brings Music to Consumers’ Ears With Latest Product Category





NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, the online marketplace with a great variety of quality products, added musical instruments and accessories as its newest category, expanding the range of merchandise available to US consumers looking to enrich their lives.

From guitar strings ($0.99) to a 23-inch pink ukulele ($102.49) to a solid spruce beginner violin ($90.99), consumers can browse a large selection of high-quality musical instruments and accessories from the site.

“At Temu, we strive to ensure that everyone can have the access to the things that give them enjoyment,” said a Temu spokesperson. “With this latest product category, we hope that more consumers can discover the wonders of music.”

Temu launched its e-commerce service for US consumers in September 2022. In the month since its launch, the site has garnered positive reviews for its broad range of quality products at affordable prices. The Temu site features 16 product categories, from fashion and beauty to electronics and now, musical instruments. Thousands of items are being added each day as more suppliers sign on to the marketplace.

As a sister company of Pinduoduo, Temu shares access to a network of more than 11 million suppliers and manufacturers. Temu will use its access to create and curate personalized premium quality products to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace in the U.S. featuring a wide selection of unique merchandise at affordable prices, made possible by sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to curate a range of competitively priced products that empower and fulfill the dreams of its users. To learn more about Temu, visit www.temu.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a5a4612-8595-4fc2-b8fb-3c421642262d