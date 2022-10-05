Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market to Reach $365.2 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900359/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds estimated at US$282.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$365.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Deuterium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$149.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxygen-18 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
- The Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.Carbon-13 Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
- In the global Carbon-13 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
3M Company
Alsachim
BOC Sciences
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.
Chemtos
ISOFLEX
IsoSciences
Isotope JSC
Medical Isotopes, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.
Pepscan
PerkinElmer Inc.
The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM
Trace Sciences International
Urenco Stable Isotopes
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19 Creates Supply Chain Hiccups in the Medical Isotope
Market
An Introduction to Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds
Advantages of Stable Isotope Labeling
Radioactive versus Stable Isotopes
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term
Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2022 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Increase in Research Activities in Pharma and Biotech
Sectors Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 3: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)
for 2015-2025
EXHIBIT 4: R&D Spending as % of Revenues in Select Leading
Pharmaceutical Companies (2021)
EXHIBIT 5: R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) of Select Leading
Biotechnology Companies for 2020
Numerous Benefits of Stable Isotope Labelling in Biochemistry
Research Propels Market Prospects
Focus on Proteomics Research Presents Growth Opportunities for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds
EXHIBIT 6: Global Proteomics Market Revenues (in US$ Million)
by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle
against COVID-19
Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics
Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics
Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics
Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines
against COVID-19
Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide Drives Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
Rising Adoption of PET Scans for Disease Staging to Support
Market Prospects
Role of Stable Isotopes in Nuclear Industry & Status of Nuclear
Reactors Drives Demand for Stable Isotopes
EXHIBIT 10: Global Electricity Production Breakdown by Source
EXHIBIT 11: World Installed Nuclear Power Generation Capacity
(in GW) for 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Rising Importance of Stable Isotopes Human Nutritional Studies
Pharmacokinetic and Metabolic Fate of Drugs: Better Understood
with Isotopic Labeling of Metabolites
Advancements in Deuterium-Labeled Compounds Synthesis
Research Study Investigates Metagenomes? Genetic Capacity to
Translate into Production of VOCs of Interest
Chemical Tagging Stable Isotope Products for Chemical Labeling
Stable Isotope Studies Aid in Integration of Non-essential
Amino Acids in Pea Aphids
Using Stable Isotopes to Measure Denitrification Rates in Soil
Use of Stable Isotopically Labeled Benzene to Evaluate
Environmental Exposures
Stable Isotope Assisted Technique (LC-MS-Based) Offers Better
Metabolites Characterization: A Brief Review
Growing Role of Stable Isotopes in Animal Migration Research
Recent Labelling Advancements in Organic Molecules
Creation of Stable Isotope Labeled Internal Standards
Mass Spec Internal Standards: Comparing Different Isotopic Labels
Use of Stable Labeled Compounds in the form of Internal Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deuterium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Deuterium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Deuterium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxygen-18 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Oxygen-18 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen-18 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon-13 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Carbon-13 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon-13 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrogen-15 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Nitrogen-15 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogen-15 by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stable
Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18,
Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stable
Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche - Key Competitors in the Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope
Labeled Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope
Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research
Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stable
Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18,
Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stable
Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium,
Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Stable Isotope Labeled
Compounds by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic &
Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stable Isotope
Labeled Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research
Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type -
Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15 and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stable Isotope
Labeled Compounds by Type - Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13,
Nitrogen-15 and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stable
Isotope Labeled Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
