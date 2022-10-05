Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market to Reach $365.2 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900359/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds estimated at US$282.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$365.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Deuterium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$149.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxygen-18 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

- The Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.Carbon-13 Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR

- In the global Carbon-13 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)

3M Company

Alsachim

BOC Sciences

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Chemtos

ISOFLEX

IsoSciences

Isotope JSC

Medical Isotopes, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

Pepscan

PerkinElmer Inc.

The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM

Trace Sciences International

Urenco Stable Isotopes





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Creates Supply Chain Hiccups in the Medical Isotope

Market

An Introduction to Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds

Advantages of Stable Isotope Labeling

Radioactive versus Stable Isotopes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term

Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Increase in Research Activities in Pharma and Biotech

Sectors Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 3: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 4: R&D Spending as % of Revenues in Select Leading

Pharmaceutical Companies (2021)

EXHIBIT 5: R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) of Select Leading

Biotechnology Companies for 2020

Numerous Benefits of Stable Isotope Labelling in Biochemistry

Research Propels Market Prospects

Focus on Proteomics Research Presents Growth Opportunities for

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds

EXHIBIT 6: Global Proteomics Market Revenues (in US$ Million)

by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle

against COVID-19

Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics

Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics

Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines

against COVID-19

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

Rising Adoption of PET Scans for Disease Staging to Support

Market Prospects

Role of Stable Isotopes in Nuclear Industry & Status of Nuclear

Reactors Drives Demand for Stable Isotopes

EXHIBIT 10: Global Electricity Production Breakdown by Source

EXHIBIT 11: World Installed Nuclear Power Generation Capacity

(in GW) for 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Rising Importance of Stable Isotopes Human Nutritional Studies

Pharmacokinetic and Metabolic Fate of Drugs: Better Understood

with Isotopic Labeling of Metabolites

Advancements in Deuterium-Labeled Compounds Synthesis

Research Study Investigates Metagenomes? Genetic Capacity to

Translate into Production of VOCs of Interest

Chemical Tagging Stable Isotope Products for Chemical Labeling

Stable Isotope Studies Aid in Integration of Non-essential

Amino Acids in Pea Aphids

Using Stable Isotopes to Measure Denitrification Rates in Soil

Use of Stable Isotopically Labeled Benzene to Evaluate

Environmental Exposures

Stable Isotope Assisted Technique (LC-MS-Based) Offers Better

Metabolites Characterization: A Brief Review

Growing Role of Stable Isotopes in Animal Migration Research

Recent Labelling Advancements in Organic Molecules

Creation of Stable Isotope Labeled Internal Standards

Mass Spec Internal Standards: Comparing Different Isotopic Labels

Use of Stable Labeled Compounds in the form of Internal Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

