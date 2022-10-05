Party Balloons Market to grow at a 5% CAGR to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2030 – Value Chain Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions, Leading Companies, Top Trends, Challenges and Business Opportunities - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The economic growth of global party balloons market is expected to rebound post-covid recording revenue growth of US$ 2.5 Bn 2030. The percent growth rate is anticipated to be 5% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Rising disposable income, growing trend of official and home parties, birthday parties are getting a makeover, trending fairytale-themed parties, thematic virtual video call parties becoming increasingly popular is driving the global party balloons market.

However, the implications and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching and wide, creating not just a myriad of challenges for governments at every level, but a challenge for the well-being of party balloon businesses and communities across the globe.

Global party balloons market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size in 2029 USD 2.5 Billion Segment Covered by Type, Application, By Region, by Type Covered Printed and Nonprinted; Size: Less than 15", between 15" and 30", and more than 30" Application Covered Commercial, Residential, and Others; and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Amscan Inc., Balonevi, Belbal, Galaxy Balloon Inc., Gemar Srl, HI-FLOAT, Lufi Expressz, Buttericks Leco AB, CTI Industries, Folat B.V., Maple City Rubber, Pioneer Worldwide, Progressive Balloons Inc, Rubek Balloons.

The restrictions and lockdowns disrupted supply chains and markets, impacted the operations, drastically reduced employment scope, contributed to fluctuating incomes for households, as well as decreased tax revenue, governments overall revenue. This hampered the global party balloons market.

Nevertheless, despite the global negative impacts of COVID-19, the party balloon enterprises were able to take advantage of the crisis to adapt and innovate. Most importantly, during the pandemic small scale and other business reeling under the economic impact innovated and implemented unique strategies thus helping them cope with the impacts of the pandemic.

In addition to this, government support and initiatives also supported the market survive the economic impact. The market players endeavored to cope, adapt, overcome and even survive the pandemic. These groups survived by adopting innovations in various country contexts and social settings and how the production, supply and market continued operation. Moreover, responsive the government policies and interventions supported the businesses, adaptation policies, investment and action plans were taken for sustainabillity and resilience of businesses in the future. Retailing products online, building a business group for better networking and building trust in product quality and safety to gain clients gave a remarkable boost to global party balloons market.

Regionally, the APAC is the largest shareholder of global party balloons market due to rising disposable income, growing trend of official and home parties, birthday parties are getting a makeover, trending fairytale-themed parties, thematic virtual video call parties becoming increasingly popular in the region. Also, market dominants are investing heavily on new product developments, environment friendly balloons, collaborations with start-up and medium sized companies, and more. Hence, according to market enthusiasts and researchers APAC may play a significant role for improving the overall market revenue.

Important Points from Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Party Balloon Market by Product type overview, 2022-2029(USD Billion)

• Artistic balloons

• Cost-effective charges

• Extensive range

5. Party Balloon Market by End User overview, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

• Household

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

6. By Filling Type Overview, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

• Oval

• Cylindrical

• Heart

7. Party Balloon Market by region 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

o North America

US

Canada

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

o South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles.

11. Appendix

