Optical Brighteners Market Projected to Hit USD 2.0 Billion by 2028 growing at 7.5% CAGR - Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research analyses that the Optical Brighteners Market revenue was valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2021, would soar up to USD 2.0 Billion by 2028, is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Application in the Laundry and Cleaning Sector

Development in the cleaning and laundry sector is another major factor responsible for expanded optical brighteners demand, as they have better cleaning aspects and can be utilized as fabric softeners. Optical brighteners are also used as bleaching additives in the paper and pulp sector and in the cosmetics sector. Increasing consumption of the item in coated, and uncoated, paper items will also act as a substantial role in fuelling its demand.

Driver: Development in Sectors Such as Paper, Chemical, and Textile

Growth in sectors such as paper, textile, and chemical are responsible for the huge demand of the product and this shift is likely to continue during the coming years. Upcoming projects for development in various nations including France, China, Germany, and India in the chemical sector are also facilitating the market development. Reducing oil prices have led into fluctuations in the volatility in the market and prices of raw material. Users and Resellers of optical brighteners seen declining margins due to this trend.

Regional Trends

Europe is expected to witness an upward growth for Optical Brighteners market during the forecasted period and is projected to expand further due to rising demand of the product from the detergents and soaps industry in the region. Additionally, China is a key nation for the market for optical brighteners. It is the chief manufacturing hub for products particularly finished such as cosmetics, plastics, and laundry care items where optical brighteners are used prominently.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Optical Brighteners Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Optical Brighteners Market by Application (Paper, Detergents & Soaps, Fabrics, Synthetics & Plastics ), by End-Use (Consumer Product, Security & Safety, Textiles & Apparel, Packaging), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America)

