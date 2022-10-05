ReoStar's New CEO Working on New Acquisitions

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCPink - REOS) announced today that new CEO Michael Lajtay is actively working with various consultants to acquire revenue-generating business. He is working diligently on potential JVs and acquisitions, which he plans to close before the end of the fourth quarter 2022.

Michael stated, "We look forward to making major updates within the next few weeks that will increase shareholder value."

About ReoStar Energy Corp

ReoStar Energy Corp. is an Emerging Growth Energy Company with a two-fold mission: Aggregate existing oil and gas production from proven reserve fields to maximize revenues. Segregate some of those hydrocarbon revenues to acquire alternative energy sources. ReoStar plans to follow the Carbon Neutral protocols to be a Net Zero Carbon Neutral Energy Company by 2050.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ReoStar Energy Corp disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact Information:

Michael Lajtay, CEO

ReoStar Energy Corp

87 N. Raymond Ave, Suite 200

Pasadena, CA 91103

Email: info@reostarenergycorp.com

www.reostarenergycorp.com

