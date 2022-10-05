New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Iron Ore Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325925/?utm_source=GNW

After a strong recovery in 2021, mainly as industries started to restore activities post pandemic alongside benefiting from the sharp rise in prices throughout 2020 and 2021, global iron ore production is expected to decrease by 2% to 2.4 billion tonnes (Bnt) in 2022. This will be mainly due to the reductions from China, Russia and Ukraine, whose collective output is expected to decline from 458.9Mt in 2021 to 382.8Mt in 2022 - a 16.6% fall. This will be marginally offset by increases in production from Australia, Brazil, India and Canada. The total output from these countries will increase by 1.4% to 1,675Mt in 2022.



Scope

- The report contains an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on global iron ore mining industry. It also includes key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry including steel production, demand for green steel, demand from the construction and automobile. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, and major exporters and importers.



Reasons to Buy

- Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on global iron ore mining industry

- To understand historical and forecast trend on global iron ore production, and consumption

- To understand the profile of the major iron ore producers and their latest developments

- To understand the increasing demand for green steel technologies

- To know about the impact of cold relation between China and Australia on the global iron ore imports

- To know about the factors affecting demand for iron ore including demand from the construction and automobile industries

- To gain an understanding on iron ore prices

- To understand about major active, development and exploration iron ore projects by regions

