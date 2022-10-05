New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical and Commercial Analyzer - August 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149521/?utm_source=GNW

The data is assessed, and the different products are compared against each other both clinically and commercially.



This report is an update of the previous COVID-19 Clinical and Commercial analyzer, which analyzes the available data of pipeline and marketed therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19.



Report deliverables are an interactive Excel-based that has the Analyzer tab, which weights different clinical and commercial contributors per product, the competitive assessment tab, which is a graph representing the products by their clinical and commercial scores, the dashboard tab, which gives details and a SWOT analysis of each product, and the clinical data tab, which lists the key clinical trials and data for the products.



This update includes a weighted view of the impact of the Omicron variant on the products



Scope

- In depths assessment of the marketed and pipeline products for COVID-19, analyzing the clinical and commercial aspects of the products against one another.

Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of marketed and pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline and marketed products.

- Understand the strengths and weaknesses of pipeline and marketed products, and how they compare against one another.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the COVID-19 market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, and companies likely to impact the global COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

