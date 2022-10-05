River City Bank Donates $10,000 to Sacramento Steps Forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River City Bank, Sacramento's premier business bank, showed its support for ending homelessness and strengthening communities by presenting a $10,000 donation check to Sacramento Steps Forward. The donation supports implementing a new regional coordinated access system to ensure that homelessness is either preventable, brief, or one-time.

"As one of Sacramento's long-standing community-based businesses, River City Bank is dedicated to seeing our region grow and prosper, and that includes supporting organizations that provide solutions for ending homelessness," said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank. "As the lead agency for Sacramento Continuum of Care, Sacramento Steps Forward is responsible for providing homeless families and individuals with needed housing and support services."

"Thank you to River City Bank for this generous contribution and for recognizing Sacramento Steps Forward's work on a comprehensive approach to end homelessness. Homelessness is truly a humanitarian crisis. It touches all of us - from the unimaginable hardships for our unhoused community to the impacts suffered by nearby neighborhoods, businesses, and the community," said Lisa Bates, CEO of Sacramento Steps Forward. "We are grateful for this investment and the direct impact it will have on systemic solutions in Sacramento."

River City Bank presented the donation check to Lisa and the SSF executive team members during its client appreciation reception, which was held on Sept. 21, 2022.

As part of the event tradition, River City Bank recognizes and makes a charitable contribution to one of our non-profit clients. River City Bank employees had the challenging, yet rewarding, job of choosing the donation recipient from many charitable organizations with compelling missions.

About River City Bank

Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past six years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets of over $3.8 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service and a long-term investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Sacramento Steps Forward

Sacramento Steps Forward is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization serving the Sacramento region leading multi-sector, system-level change to compassionately end homelessness where our vision is an equitable community where everyone has a safe place to call home. Sacramento Steps Forward is also the lead agency for the Sacramento City and County Continuum of Care. For more information about Sacramento Steps Forward, visit SacramentoStepsForward.com.

River City Bank President and CEO Steve Fleming, along with Premier Banking Relationship Manager Donna Sutherland, presents a donation check in the amount of $10,000 to Sacramento Steps Forward Executive Director Lisa Bates, Deputy CEO, Rachel Berez









