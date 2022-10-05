New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Western European Savory Snacks Market Size and Trend Analysis by Categories and Segment, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats, Market Share, Demographics, and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325995/?utm_source=GNW





The global savory snacks sector was valued at $176,983 million in 2021. It is set to achieve a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-26, reaching $229,348.6 million in 2026. With $23,814.2, Western Europe held the third-largest share in the global savory snacks sector in 2021 and sales are projected to yield a value CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-26. In 2021, Western Europe held a 13.5% value share in the global savory snacks sector. The largest savory snacks category in the region was potato chips, which accounted for a value share of 34.9%. The top five companies in the Western European savory snacks sector-PepsiCo, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh & Co Kg, The Kellogg Company, and Orkla Group-together accounted for only 38.5% of the sector’s overall value sales in 2021.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European savory snacks sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of savory snacks by category across high-potential countries in the Western European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country deep dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling savory snacks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western European region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Health & wellness analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall food sector during 2016-21. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of the savory snacks sector in 2021. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering savory snacks with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European savory snacks sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and other channels, which include “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and other retailers.

- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-21) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.

- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Western European savory snacks sector.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

