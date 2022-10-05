New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive E-Horizon Market, By ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles and By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325871/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive e-horizon market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.E-Horizon refers to the cloud-based data management service that offers a variety of use-cases to increase the safety, eco-efficiency of the vehicle along with improving the riding pleasure.



E-Horizon systems include predictive powertrain control for maximizing the fuel efficiency, adaptive lighting, object recognition, adaptive cruise control, and lane assistance. As a result, electronic horizon system is gaining wide traction across the world by the vehicle manufacturers for making the driving experience safer and fuel-efficient.

Increasing Incidences of Road Accidents Boost E-Horizon System Adoption

The rising cases of road accidents across the world is driving the demand for e-horizon systems. According to a report by the WHO, road accidents are one of the primary problems as crashes kill more than 1.25 million people and severely injure nearly 50 million people a year. 90% of such casualties occur in developing nations. The automotive e-horizon system helps in predicting the future events by aggregating and delivering both continental as well as third party map content and providing the data on road surface condition. Moreover, automotive e-horizon provides updated information on weather-related content, weather-related road hazards, and speed limits. As a result, these systems are increasingly being employed by the vehicle manufacturers across the globe.

Growing Need to Curb Vehicle Emissions to Increase e-Horizon Adoption

E-horizon optimizes performance and safety in both passenger and commercial vehicles by providing real time data related to traffic conditions.Therefore, drivers are able to save fuel even in the slow-moving traffic.



Moreover, the introduction of advanced e-horizon system by the leading companies is also supporting the market growth.For instance, Continental AG has launched advanced e-Horizon that uses detailed topographic route data and GPS signal to send information about the condition of the road ahead to the control units in the vehicles.



Thereafter, the control units automatically adjust the vehicle’s speed and driving style. Vehicles with Continental’s static e-Horizon are able to save nearly 1.5 billion liters of diesel, equivalent to more than 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. As a result, they are extensively supported and promoted by the governments of several nations as well, which is propelling the growth of global e-horizon market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive e-horizon market is segmented by ICE vehicles (excluding autonomous), electric vehicles (excluding autonomous), autonomous vehicles, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.



The United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the coming years due to the presence of top market leaders along with the rising concerns towards the increasing greenhouse emissions in the region.

Company Profile

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HERE are the leading market players contributing to the growth of global automotive e-horizon market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive e-horizon market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive E-Horizon Market, By ICE Vehicles

• Automotive E-Horizon Market, By Electric Vehicles

• Automotive E-Horizon Market, By Autonomous

• Automotive E-Horizon Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Rest of the world



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive e-horizon market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325871/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________