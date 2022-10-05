The Mass Notification System Market Is Expected To Grow At A 20.8% Rate, Driven By The Growing Use Of Smartphones As Per The Business Research Company's Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the mass notification system market, the growing use of smartphones is driving the growth of the mass notification systems market. A smartphone refers to a handheld electronic device that will require a connection to a cellular network. Mass notification systems will send one-way messages through email, smartphones, office phones, and home phones. For instance, according to the Indian Express data 2020, an Indian news media publishing company, there is nearly a 39 % increase in smartphone usage from 2019. According to Oberlo, an extension of the Shopify platform, data from 2021, smartphone usage has been expected to continue to increase in the future years, breaching seven billion in 2024 before rising further to 7.5 billion by 2026. The growing use of smartphones will drive the mass notification system market growth.



The global mass notification system market size is expected to grow from $10.38 billion in 2021 to $12.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The global mass notification system market share is expected to grow to $26.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

Technological advancement is shaping the mass notification systems market. Many companies are adopting new technologies to provide enhanced products to their users. In October 2021, Motorola Solutions launched the first AI-enabled in-car video system for law enforcement, the M500, in Europe. The solution will enhance the police vehicle's capabilities for enhancing awareness and safety while building trust and transparency throughout communities. The M500 features new backseat passenger analytics that will automatically start the in-car camera recording when an individual enters the back of a police car. The recording is automatically saved in the recording.

Major players in the mass notification system market are Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions, Blackboard, IBM, Google, BlackBerry, Johnson Controls, Singlewire Software, American Signal Corporation, CrisisGo, Omnilert, Alertus, Metissecure, AtHoc Inc, Mircom, Klaxon Technologies, ATI Systems, Crises Control, AFA Protective Systems Inc, and Airbus DS Communications.

The global mass notification system industry analysis is segmented by type into in-building, wide area, distributed recipient; by component into solutions, services; by deployment mode into cloud, on-premises; by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); by applications into emergency response management, business continuity and disaster recovery, public alert and warning, reporting and analytics, others.

North America was the largest region in the mass notification system market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global mass notification system market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global mass notification system market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

